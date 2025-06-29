Could Sae be on the verge of becoming the next Nagi in Blue Lock? Explored

Blue Lock's exploration of the psychological depths of its characters, especially as they relate to ambition and burnout, has pushed the traditional narrative bend of soccer. As the series develops, a fascinating parallel has formed between two very different but important players, Sae Itoshi and Nagi Seishiro.

While they exist at very different ends of the personality spectrum, Sae Itoshi’s current path eerily mirrors Nagi’s post-revenge downfall. With Sae's existing circumstances generating an important question for Blue Lock fans, is Sae on the same path that led to Nagi's recent disinterest in the beautiful game?

The parallels between passion and burnout in Blue Lock

Rin and Sae as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Sae's transformation from Spain reveals striking similarities to Nagi's current predicament. While Nagi's obsessive need to defeat Isagi ultimately inhibited his ability to enjoy the victory, in some ways, allowing him to defeat Isagi only allowed him to stomp on his passion. Sae's current lens seems limited to a single World Cup match.

This parallel extends beyond surface-level motivation. Both characters demonstrate a concerning detachment from their sport's broader meaning.

Sae's refusal to participate in the full World Cup experience mirrors Nagi's recent disengagement, suggesting that when elite players reduce soccer to singular objectives, they risk losing sight of what originally drew them to the game.

The weight of unfulfilled dreams

Sae as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Sae's journey to Spain as Japan's "prodigy" carries psychological burdens that Blue Lock explores with remarkable depth. His forced transition from striker to midfielder represents more than a tactical adjustment.

It symbolizes the death of his original dream. This traumatic shift likely created deep shame about representing Japanese soccer while feeling internally defeated.

Pressure as a national team player and the frustration of not fulfilling his dream as a striker is a recipe for burnout. His pickiness about who he plays with and demands they are on his level shows a guy who is having a tough time handling the mental strain while also trying to keep up appearances as Japan's hero.

Rin's potential as a catalyst for redemption

Sae and Rin as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

The dynamic between the Itoshi brothers offers Blue Lock's most intriguing potential storyline. Rin's emotional journey positions him uniquely to understand Sae's current struggles. Having experienced his own form of soccer-related trauma, Rin might possess the emotional maturity necessary to reach his brother.

However, this intervention remains genuinely uncertain. Sae's burnout appears deeply rooted in shame and unfulfilled expectations—emotions that don't easily respond to external motivation, even from family.

Final thoughts

Nagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Sae stands at a critical juncture. Will he follow Nagi’s path of stagnation, or will he rise again? Blue Lock is defined by players breaking through their barriers, and Sae’s story could be its most tragic one yet. If Rin can help him get back into his old mindset, Sae may reclaim his destiny.

However, if he lets his pride and shame overcome him, he will instead be a living lesson, a genius who fell from grace. For the moment, the best we can do is hope for the best, making Sae’s arc one of Blue Lock’s most uncertain and engaging mysteries.

