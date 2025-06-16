Blue Lock chapter 307 spoilers: Isagi meets a New Generation World 11 player as Sae Itoshi returns

The alleged Blue Lock chapter 307 spoilers were supposed to reveal details about Yoichi Isagi's trip to Spain. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as the manga did just that. Isagi met the Spanish New Generation World 11 player, as Sae Itoshi made his return.

The manga's previous chapter saw Seishiro Nagi desperately try to return to Blue Lock, hoping for someone to give him a second chance. Just as he realized Reo Mikage, Anri Teieri, and others had already left him behind, he was furious. That's when JFU Chairman Hirotoshi Buratsuta approached him with an ultimate offer.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 307 spoilers: Yoichi Isagi goes to Spain

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 307 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Bunny." The manga opened with Yoichi Isagi arriving in Spain and starting his trip through Europe. As part of his special assignment, Ego Jinpachi had sent him a plane ticket to Barcelona, Spain, and tickets to several matches in England, Germany, and other countries. However, the first match was the Copa Del Rey final between FC Barcha and Chocorid in Spain.

Isagi remembered how Barcha was the club that Bachira and Otoya played for during the Neo Egoist League. However, this was their top team, meaning it was going to be a super-intense match between two top teams from La Liga. Isagi was very excited for the match when he started feeling hungry and headed into a restaurant for a meal.

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 307 spoilers then saw Yoichi Isagi struggling with the menu at the restaurant, as he did not understand Spanish. Just then, he saw someone at another table, eating a delicious dish. Isagi immediately went to that person, hoping to learn the dish's name. Isagi noted that the person had a scar on his face. Right after, Isagi handed the person the translator device created by the Mikage Corporation.

Blue Lock chapter 307 spoilers then saw the person being able to understand Isagi. Right after, he told Isagi that the dish was called 'Audi Foo' Pasta paella. The person asked Isagi where he was from and the purpose of his trip. Isagi shared that he was from Japan and wanted to learn more about football by watching it live.

The person asked Isagi if he liked football. Isagi further explained how he had recently come to love the history behind tactics and formations. But amidst this, he was more interested in a player's individuality. The person was jealous of Isagi's worldview, as it had been a long time since he understood himself. He further shared that seeing someone else happy often made him want to die.

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As expected, Yoichi Isagi was stunned by what the Spanish person told him. He tried apologizing for possibly saying something that offended him. While the person apologized for the misunderstanding, Isagi felt like the person's smile was that of a lonely person.

Right after the two joked around, Blue Lock chapter 307 spoilers saw the person return Isagi's translator device to leave the restaurant. Just as the person was leaving, Isagi tried placing his order, pointing at the dish and asking for water. The Spanish person again tried to confuse Isagi by saying that the water would make him want to die.

Blue Lock chapter 307 spoilers then saw Yoichi Isagi finally turn up for the match. As expected, the stadium was packed with fans, oozing the passion and history of the Spanish League. Just as Isagi thought he would be part of such history one day as well, the players started entering the field.

The Barcha supporters started cheering for their star player, Lavinho. Isagi thought to himself how he had played against the player in Blue Lock. Just then, Blue Lock chapter 307 saw Isagi spot something that confused him. The person he met at the restaurant was playing for Barcha. When Isagi looked him up online, he realized that the person was Barcha's regular player and a member of the New Generation World 11.

According to the data online, the person was called Bunny Iglesias, a 19-year-old forward, who was a core player in FC Barcha’s attacking lineup. He had been a key figure in scoring and assists from the beginning of the season. Moments later, Blue Lock chapter 307 spoilers saw Bunny make a high jump and volley the ball into the net, scoring a super goal. Yoichi Isagi wondered if Bunny would also be a rival he would face in the U-20 World Cup.

Elsewhere, Blue Lock chapter 307 spoilers saw Sae Itoshi watching the match between FC Barcha and Chocorid. In the abyss of his eyes, a boiling fighting spirit blazed fiercely. Amidst the intense clash with a powerful enemy, once again, something stirred in Sae's heart.

Lastly, Blue Lock chapter 307 spoilers revealed that the manga's next chapter, i.e., chapter 308, would be called "Cocky Chicken/Arrogant Chicken."

