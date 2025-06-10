There's no Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... anime reveals July 2025 release date and more with new PV

On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, the official staff unveiled a new promotional video for There's no Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... anime. The short clip revealed the series' July 7, 2025, debut date, theme songs, and their artists. The staff also unveiled a new key visual.

Ad

There's no Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous Yuri Japanese light novel series written by Teren Mikami and illustrated by Eku Takeshima. Shueisha has been serializing the novels since February 2020, with seven volumes released thus far.

The series also has a manga version with Musshu's art. Shueisha's Dash X Comic section of the Niconico Seiga site has been serializing the manga version since May 2020.

Ad

Trending

There's no Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... anime's new trailer confirms the July 7, 2025, release date and theme songs

Ad

On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, the official staff held a special livestream event, featuring five cast members from the series. During the event, the staff unveiled a new promotional video, confirming the July 7, 2025, release date for the anime.

According to the announcement, There's no Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... anime will air its episodes every Monday at 1 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and Sun TV from July 7, 2025. More information about the show's digital distribution will be announced later.

Ad

The latest trailer highlights Renako Amaori and Mai Ouzuka's captivating chemistry. In the PV, Mai's romantic confession confuses Renako, as she doesn't know what to do. She wants to prove to her that a bond as best friends is better than being lovers. However, Mai wants otherwise.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, the new There's no Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... anime trailer reveals and previews the show's opening theme, Impossible Evolution Theory, performed by Japanese musician Akari Nanawo, and the ending theme, Mayocchauwa, by the girl group Philosophy no Dance. Regarding the ending theme, Philosophy no Dance said:

"'Mayochauwa' is a song about a slightly timid love that hides one's true feelings while trying to face one's own feelings. Is the feeling of 'love' in your heart as a friend or as a lover? I hope that through this song you can feel the excitement of the confused and unwavering main character, Rena." - The anime's official X account (@watanare_anime)

Ad

Likewise, Akari Nanawo comments that the opening theme is a "dizzy and fun" song that perfectly links Rena's feelings.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Coming to the new key visual for the There's no Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... anime, the illustration depicts Mai, Ajisai, Satsuki, and Kaho cuddling toward Renako. Undoubtedly, the visual captures the Yuri anime's fun vibe.

Cast, staff, and the plot of There's no Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... anime

Renako and Mai, as seen in the new trailer (Image via Studio MOTHER)

Kanna Nakamura voices Renako Amaori, while Saori Oonishi lends her voice to Mai Ouzuka. Yukari Anzai plays the role of Ajisai Sena, while Kana Ichinose stars as Satsuki Koto. The other voice actor is Takako Tanaka, who lends her voice to Kaho Koyanagi in the series.

Ad

Natsumi Uchinuma directs the Yuri anime at Studio MOTHER, with Naruhisa Arakawa in charge of the series scripts and composition. Hirokazu Kojima is the character designer, while Yoshiaki Fujisawa handles the music.

Renako, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio MOTHER)

There's no Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... anime is a Yuri comedy story centering on Renako, who wants to leave her lonely middle school life behind and become an outgoing and popular high school student. She meets Mai Ouzuka, a glamorous, wealthy, and carefree girl.

Ad

The female protagonist forms an immediate connection with Mai, thinking she has found an ideal friend until she receives a confession from her. Renako wants to show Mai that being a BFF is better than being a lover. Yet, Mai is convinced that they are destined to be lovers. As such, the series will explore Mai and Renako's interesting chemistry.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More