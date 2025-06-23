Blue Lock chapter 308 spoilers: Nagi rejects Buratsuta's offer as Sae Itoshi joins Blue Lock Japan

The alleged Blue Lock chapter 308 spoilers were supposed to reveal what happened with Seishiro Nagi after Hirotoshi Buratsuta approached him with his ultimate offer. Needless to say, the alleged spoiler did just that, revealing how Nagi could return to playing for Blue Lock Japan.

The manga's previous chapter saw Yoichi Isagi head to Spain to watch the Copa Del Rey Finals between Barcha and Chicorid. Before the match, Isagi met a peculiar prankster at a restaurant, only to later realize that the person was a starter for Barcha. The person was Bunny Iglesias, a New Generation World XI player.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 308 spoilers: Buratsuta reveals his ultimate offer

Hirotoshi Buratsuta and Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 308 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Cocky/Arrogant Chicken." The manga picked up from the events of Blue Lock chapter 306 as Hirotoshi Buratsuta approached Seishiro Nagi in the rain. Nagi seemingly failed to recognize Buratsuta and asked him what he wanted from him. Buratsuta asked Nagi if he wished to bloom and bring out his full potential, adding that he believed Ego had made the wrong call about him.

Just as Nagi expressed his confusion, Buratsuta revealed that while the minimum number of players that could be registered for the U-20 World Cup was 23, the maximum number was 26. Buratsuta joined the Blue Lock Project because he had a deal with Ego Jinpachi that gave him the power to select three representatives for the team in exchange for approving the project's budget.

Hirotoshi Buratsuta as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

In other words, apart from the 23 players chosen by Ego, Buratsuta was also going to pick three players for the team from the backdoor route. Hence, Blue Lock chapter 308 spoilers effectively saw the JFU Chairman offering Nagi a chance to become part of his "Buratsuta 3." However, there were conditions to become part of the Buratsuta 3.

The conditions are that Seishiro Nagi must win the selection test created by Buratsuta; If selected as one of the Buratsuta 3, Nagi would have to leave all his future football-related management and contracts to Buratsuta; lastly, if Nagi goes back to Blue Lock, he will have to prove that Ego's methods were wrong. His mission would be to drive Ego into a corner, allowing Buratsuta to take control of everything and become Blue Lock's representative.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

Upon hearing this offer, Blue Lock chapter 308 spoilers saw Nagi become interested in returning to Blue Lock. However, he could not accept the offer. Nagi did not believe Ego was wrong. If it wasn't for him, he would have never gotten fired up with Reo like he did. Buratsuta felt certain Nagi was making excuses to cover up his loss and called him a "pride-bloated fool". Right after, Nagi expressed that he could not betray Blue Lock and started walking away.

Just then, Blue Lock chapter 308 spoilers saw Hirotoshi Buratsuta receive a call from Sae Itoshi. Sae informed Buratsuta that the match-ups for the U-20 World Cup group stages had been decided, as Nigeria, England, and France were all seeded with Japan in Group A. Buratsuta was shocked by this, as France was the strongest team with Julian Loki, hence it seemed even more difficult to reach the knockout stages.

Buratsuta informed Sae that one of his three spots was reserved for him. In response, Sae informed Buratsuta that he was not going to participate in the Group Stages. The reason he was joining the U-20 World Cup was only to fight Spain. While Buratsuta would have preferred that Sae represent all matches, he was okay with Sae's proposition. With that, Buratsuta reminded Sae to join Team Japan after he was done with the finals.

Blue Lock chapter 308 spoilers then saw Sae Itoshi express that he needed to change his mindset. If Japan couldn't rise to the top without him, the entire story would be meaningless. He further added that he was going to use Blue Lock as a stepping stone to achieve his dream. Blue Lock chapter 308 spoilers added that the U-20 World Cup was full of speculation! Only those who desired victory could open up a new future!

