Solo Leveling producer's new comments all but confirm season 3 (and it was inevitable)

Solo Leveling has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on modern media, further emphasized by the success of its second season. The original manhwa by Chugong was quite popular by itself, but the anime adaptation took the series to an entirely different level. Credit to Studio A-1 Pictures, millions more witnessed the rise of Sung Jinwoo.

The second season brought to life the series' most intense and longest arc, the Jeju Island Arc, in spectacular fashion. Now, fans wait with bated breath for a third installment, one that will showcase Jinwoo growing even stronger and debut newer faces in the anime. Previously, information on the next season was unclear, but recent comments suggest that a third season is simply a matter of time.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Solo Leveling series.

Solo Leveling: Producer's latest comments reveal that a third season is only a matter of time

Cha Hae-In (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Crunchyroll's podcast, The Anime Effect, celebrated its 69th episode by inviting Solo Leveling animation producer Atsushi Kaneko and action director Yoshihiro Kanno. Among questions about the series, the hosts were eager (like millions worldwide) to know the status of a third season.

Rightfully so, season 2 was a massive success, and given what was showcased, only the best could come. Being forward and quite frank, Kaneko left the following message for fans:

"My position doesn't allow me to officially confirm Season 3 in front of the media. We need everyone's support for the next season."

He made this statement by referencing the legendary Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball series. Similar to how Son Goku amassed energy for the Genki Dama or Spirit Bomb, Kaneko urged fans all over the globe for their support in the upcoming third season of the anime. A date or timeframe wasn't divulged, but judging by his response, it is only a matter of time.

The Ant King (Image via A-1 Pictures)

If the second season's pacing is adhered to, season 3 will likely cover about three arcs of the source material. This will include the Recruitment Arc, the Ahjin Guild Arc, and the Double Dungeon Arc. The story will witness Sung Jinwoo further level up, grow even more powerful, and return to the place where his journey began, i.e., the Double Dungeon.

Kaneko's comments suggest that production is possibly underway, but this time around, it will take longer to release. The first two seasons were dropped quite quickly, and that contributed to elevating the hype. But considering how much was put into season 2, the third season will understandably take longer. As mentioned in the podcast, tons of time and effort go into animating the action sequences.

As previously revealed by Kaneko and Furuhashi, it can take up to 10 months to complete a single episode. This does not include dubbing and subtitling, which is another 2/3 weeks. Furthermore, there are plans to likely increase the frame rate for the new season to make the animation appear even sharper, crisper, and more impactful. All in all, season 3 will go beyond anything ever seen, but with time.

In Conclusion

Igris (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling has evolved into a global sensation, and the second season's stunning adaptation of the Jeju Island Arc only reinforced its dominance. A-1 Pictures proved their mettle by breathing life into Chugong’s vision, wowing viewers with adrenaline-pumping action and hard-hitting emotion.

Now, speculation surrounding a potential third season has shifted into near-confirmation, thanks to recent comments by animation producer Atsushi Kaneko. While he did not make an official statement, his Dragon Ball-inspired request for global support was a clear, heartfelt hint: Season 3 is coming.

Combining his comments with season 2's blockbuster success strongly teases an ongoing production of the next installment. Viewers can look forward to an even more polished and ambitious continuation. At this point, it is a question of when, not if.

