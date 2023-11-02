Countdown to Attack on Titan finale

Following the release of the first special episode of Attack on Titan finale, fans were eagerly anticipating the release of Attack on Titan: Final Season - The Final Chapters Special 2. The finale is set to be released on November 5, 2023, at 12 am JST.

The previous special episode saw the Survey Corps teaming up with members of the Marleyean Warrior Unit as they together headed to stop Eren Yeager from annihilating everyone. This mission saw commander Hange Zoe sacrifice her life, allowing others to pursue Eren. Lastly, Annie discovered something that could help humanity win the battle against Eren.

Attack on Titan finale will conclude the battle between Eren and humanity

Attack on Titan finale titled The Final Chapters (Part 2), is scheduled to be released on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 12 AM JST in Japan. However, in several other countries, the anime is expected to be released on November 4.

That said, for now, it has not been confirmed whether a simulcast will be made available for the anime. If the same is not made available in every region, fans may have to wait for the same.

Mikasa Ackerman as seen in the Attack on Titan finale trailer (Image via MAPPA)

The upcoming episode is expected to be released at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Saturday November 4 Mountain Daylight Time 9 pm Saturday November 4 Central Daylight Time 10 am Saturday November 4 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Saturday November 4 British Summer Time 4 pm Saturday November 4 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Saturday November 4 Eastern European Summer Time 6 pm Saturday November 4 Arabia Standard Time 6 pm Saturday November 4 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Saturday November 4 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Saturday November 4 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday November 5

Fans must remember that the Attack on Titan finale's first special episode did get delayed due to server problems. Hence, they should expect a delay in the franchise's final episode.

Attack on Titan finale streaming details

Colossal Titan as seen in Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

Attack on Titan finale will first be aired on NHK General in Japan. Following that, as confirmed by the anime itself, it will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. It should be available to stream in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and Southeast Asia.

Crunchyroll revealed that the dubbed version of Attack on Titan finale will be produced by the streaming company in English, German, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese. However, it may take some time before Crunchyroll announces the premiere dates for the same.

Meanwhile, the licensing has yet to be confirmed for Hulu.

Recap of Attack on Titan: Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Hange Zoe as seen in the Attack on Titan finale (Image via MAPPA)

Attack on Titan: Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 saw Eren's friends and former enemies, the Survey Corps, and the Marley's Military Unit team up together to stop Eren's genocidal rampage.

During this, they needed to use Azumabito's airship to follow Eren, however, Floch and his group arrived to stop them. After being left with no other choice, Commander Hange Zoe sacrificed herself to allow her comrades to pursue Eren. She fought several titans, following which she passed away.

Following Hange's death, Armin Arlert took over the commander's responsibilities and came up with a plan to defeat his friend. Elsewhere, Falco's revelation to Annie helped her discover a new path to defeat Eren. In the meantime, the Survey Corps and Military unit reached Eren's location and began their attack on the Founding Titan.

What to expect from Attack on Titan finale?

Armin Arlert as seen in the trailer for the upcoming finale of Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

Attack on Titan: Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 is bound to conclude the conflict between Eren and humanity. This may see Eren use his Founding Titan powers to produce clones of former Titan shifters and fight the Survey Corps and Marelyan Military Unit. Meanwhile, the members of the Survey Corps could possibly try to explode Eren's nape in hopes of stopping him.

However, with the manga creator Hajime Isayama stating that he created rough drafts for the episode, there remains a possibility of some differences from the original manga story.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.