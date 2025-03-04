Dandadan chapter 185: What to expect

With Rin Sawaki’s reacquisition of her body in the previous issue, Dandadan chapter 185 should see her and Aira Shiratori team up in the fight against their current yokai enemies. More specifically, Rin will likely use her anti-gravity powers for crowd control while Aira begins to search for the person given the power of the severed-head dribblers.

However, there are no verifiable spoilers available for Dandadan chapter 185 as of this article’s writing, which is to be expected given the series’ digital publication nature. Moreover, such a distribution approach inherently limits the likelihood of spoilers to the point where their absence is all but a foregone conclusion.

Thankfully, there are a few major areas which Dandadan chapter 185 can be counted on to focus, even without the help of verifiable spoilers to confirm. After a brief focus on Rin and reminder for fans of what her abilities and powers are, focus should shift to Aira finding and cornering the person controlling these latest yokai.

Aira and Rin should all but defeat their current enemies by Dandadan chapter 185’s end

Dandadan chapter 185 should open up with Aira Shiratori asking Rin Sawaki to handle the crowd control while she begins searching for their true enemy, the yokai power wielder. Focus will likely stick with Rin, showing her to still be shaken up from almost dying earlier but wanting to push through for the sake of her friends and Okarun specifically. This should prompt her to begin using her anti-gravity powers to take away the mobility of the severed-head dribblers.

However, an immediate problem will likely become apparent in the fact that this will bring the dribblers closer to their severed heads, which they’ve been attacking with. Rin will likely eat a few shots first before realizing she has to do something about this, with Mai Kawabanga urging her to finely control her gravity abilities. After some confusion, Rin should realize that she can not only apply anti-gravity to objects and people, but also gravity itself.

Dandadan chapter 185 should likewise see her apply gravity to the severed heads while maintaining her anti-gravity on the dribblers themselves. This should cause the heads to fall to the ground out of reach of the dribblers, floating in the air of the gymnasium due to Rin’s anti-gravity abilities. In turn, this will effectively stop the dribblers from attacking since they’ve shown no sign of attack capabilities which don’t rely on their severed heads thus far.

Focus should then shift here to Aira, who is congratulating Rin and expressing awe at her newfound control of her yokai powers. With the dribblers out of the way, Aira should likewise pause and begin scanning the area for any signs of people unaffected by Rin’s gravity. She’ll likely see someone hiding behind some bleachers or in an offshoot room of the gymnasium, possibly a locker room.

Here, Aira should begin chasing down the power user, getting brief glimpses of them as they keep managing to evade her. She’ll likely come close several times, but be interfered with by one or two stray dribblers whom the power user kept close by for protection. After dealing with them, she should finally have the chance to corner and restrain the power user, the issue ending as she expresses shock at their true identity.

