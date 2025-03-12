Dandadan Chapter 186: What to expect

Following Kouki Yukishiro’s identification of Murakami as her blackmailer, fans are expecting Dandadan Chapter 186 to fully confirm whether or not he’s also the Orchestrator. This will likely come as a byproduct of Kouki, Aira Shiratori, and Rin Sawaki’s efforts to locate and defeat Murakami and his severed-head dribblers.

However, there are no verifiable spoilers available for Dandadan Chapter 186 as of this article’s writing, which is to be expected given the series’ digital publication nature. Moreover, such a distribution approach inherently limits the likelihood of spoilers to the point where their absence is all but a foregone conclusion.

Thankfully, there are a few major areas which Dandadan Chapter 186 can be counted on to focus, even without the help of verifiable spoilers to confirm. While the issue is unlikely to fully and outwardly confirm whether or not Murakami truly is the Orchestrator, it should at least allude to this as focus primarily stays with Kouki and co.

Dandadan Chapter 186 will likely see Aira split off from Rin and Kouki as they pursue Murakam

Dandadan Chapter 186 should open up with a continued focus on Murakami, explaining exactly where he is and how he’s able to livestream the events in the gym from where he is. It should first be established that he’s in some sort of private residence, as it’s unlikely he’d be vocally discussing his plan in a public gym. Moreover, the attire (or rather lack thereof) he was seen in during Chapter 185 suggests him to not be exercising in a public space.

Chapter 186 should then reveal that he’s not alone, with another voice speaking to him from offscreen. This voice will likely make it clear that they know about the situation unfolding in the gym, with Murakami responding to them with some sort of reverence or respect. As the offscreen individual responds, some aspect of their outfit or design should be seen which teases their true identity as none other than Count Saint-Germain, also known as Sanjome.

Dandadan Chapter 186 should then return focus to the gym itself, seeing Kouki Yukishiro, Aira Shiratori, and Rin Sawaki doing everything they can to locate Murakami. Kouki and her pygmies should quickly come to the conclusion that he’s not here, but add that they have a trail that they think they can follow. Aira will likely send Kouki and Rin on their way to find Murakami while she stays behind by herself, which the two will likely argue against at first.

However, Aira will likely call out to Mai Kawabanga and the pygmies, who’ll follow her orders and respectively ensure Rin and Kouki are able to escape the gym. Focus will likely stick with Aira, who’ll relax a bit before saying she’s excited to push herself to the limit while clearly powering up. Focus should then shift to Rin and Kouki, who’ll likely hear the sounds of Ken “Okarun” Takakura and Kinta Sakata’s battles but decide to press on with their own objective.

They should quickly begin following the trail Murakami left behind, with a timeskip showing them arriving at the private building he’s in. They’ll likely offer some exposition on the type of building it is while theorizing what Murakami could be doing here. This should prompt either Kouki, Rin, or the both of them to express doubts on Murakami being the Orchestrator given his goals. The issue will likely end with them entering the building, setting up their fight in the next issue.

