Dandadan chapter 188: What to expect

With Murakami defeated following the last issue’s events, Dandadan chapter 188 is expected to begin shifting focus to Ken “Okarun” Takakura and Kinta Sakata. More specifically, it’s expected that their fights against presumed opponents Hase and the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur, respectively, will begin in the upcoming release .

Ad

However, there are no verifiable spoilers available for Dandadan chapter 188 as of this article’s writing, which is to be expected given the series’ digital publication nature. Moreover, such a distribution approach inherently limits the likelihood of spoilers to the point where their absence is all but a foregone conclusion.

Thankfully, there are a few major areas which Dandadan chapter 188 can be counted on to focus, even without the help of verifiable spoilers to confirm. While Okarun and Kinta’s fights starting is a safe presumption, the chapter is also likely to briefly focus on Murakami and Miss Adachi to further confirm the former isn’t the Orchestrator.

Ad

Trending

Dandadan chapter 188 should officially confirm Murakami to not be the Orchestrator

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dandadan chapter 188 will likely open up with a continued focus on Aira Shiratori, Rin Sawaki, and Kouki Yukishiro after they’ve restrained Murakami. They’ll likely begin questioning him on what his motives were for blackmailing Kouki, prompting him to reveal that the Orchestrator pressured him into doing so. He’ll likely reveal that he was approached by the Orchestrator and given his severed-head dribbler yokai powers along with these instructions.

Ad

As the girls muse on this and whether or not to trust him, since they assumed he was the actual Orchestrator, focus should shift to Miss Adachi still in Murakami’s apartment. She’ll likely be back into her regular street clothes now and texting someone as she walks out. A look at her phone screen should confirm that she’s reporting her success to the Orchestrator, who’ll likely respond to her here. This, in turn, will confirm that Murakami is not the true Orchestrator.

Ad

Dandadan chapter 188 should then shift focus to Ken “Okarun” Takakura and Kinta Sakata right at the point in time fans last saw them at. While Hase and the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur approach them, the former will likely demand that the latter leave Okarun to him. The Kur will likely argue at first but eventually agree, while Okarun and Kinta do the same. Kinta will likely lead the Kur away while Okarun confronts Hase and asks what he wants.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hase will likely begin ranting about Okarun’s newfound popularity and athletic success, rushing at and attacking Okarun with his Jumping Crone yokai powers as he does so. Okarun will likely be unable to dodge the first attack due to not seeing it coming, but recover relatively quickly thanks to his improved strength. This is likely to infuriate Hase even more, who’ll in turn relentlessly attack Okarun to the point where he becomes fairly severely injured.

Ad

Hase will likely take the opportunity to gloat, declaring that his victory is assured as a result of his yokai powers. He’ll likely insult Okarun further regarding his physical strength meaning nothing now before pulling out the black handle kozuka knife. He’ll likely demand that Okarun admit defeat as he does so, clearly under the impression he has already won. The issue will likely end by revealing Okarun hid while Hase gloated, shifting to him trying to formulate a plan.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback