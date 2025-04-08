Dandadan chapter 190: What to expect

With focus remaining on the ongoing fight in the previous issue, Dandadan chapter 190 seemingly will continue to make the ongoing conflict its top priority. Likewise, fans can expect the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur’s backstory to be slowly weaved into the major moments of the current fight.
Unfortunately, there are no verifiable spoilers available for Dandadan chapter 190 as of this article’s writing, which is to be expected given the series’ digital publication nature. Moreover, such a distribution approach inherently limits the likelihood of spoilers to the point where their absence is all but a foregone conclusion.
Thankfully, there are a few major areas which Dandadan chapter 190 can be counted on to focus, even without the help of verifiable spoilers to confirm. Fans can likely count on seeing more of the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur’s backstory, especially with them out of commission thanks to Hase’s actions. Chapter 190 should also see Ken “Okarun” Takakura and Kinta Sakata likely come up with a new plan of attack which may give the former a familiar moveset.
Dandadan chapter 190 likely to see Okarun replicate his Turbo Granny powers with Kinta’s nanoskin
Dandadan chapter 190 should begin with a continued focus on Ken “Okarun” Takakura and Kinta Sakata, where the latter will likely be dejected by the former’s words. The nanoskin will likely react in kind as Kinta accidentally touches it, effectively returning to its base form given how glum he is. The two will likely panic as Okarun tries to think of a way they can possibly defeat Hase with the nanoskin and the nanoskin alone.
Hase will likely detransform here, citing how exhausting it is as he mentioned earlier and pointing out that Okarun and Kinta are seemingly defenseless. He’ll likely rant briefly about doing to them what he did to the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur if Okarun doesn’t start using his powers. Kinta will likely try to interject that Okarun no longer has powers, but Hase is unlikely to believe this given the lie he was fed by the Orchestrator.
Likewise, Dandadan chapter 190 should see Hase attack Kinta out of suspicion that he’s lying regarding Okarun’s powers. This attack will likely knock Kinta out in one blow, in turn prompting him to give Okarun all the nanoskin they have left. As Hase turns his attention to Okarun, the latter will likely begin using the nanoskin to give himself a mech suit. He’ll likely envision Turbo Granny’s powers here, in turn giving him something very similar to his Turbo Granny form.
Hase will likely be satisfied, assuming that Okarun has finally started using his powers, as focus shifts to the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur. She’ll likely have been thinking about her origins as the aforementioned conversation took place, in turn giving fans another few flashback panels. This should end when she first met Okarun in battle. In the present, she’ll likely comment on how his current form is similar but different to his powers back then.
As she thinks this to herself, Okarun will likely launch his first attack on the unsuspecting Hase, sending him flying since he’s still in base form. He’ll likely activate his Jumping Crone yokai powers again and try to charge at Okarun, but miss due to him dodging. The issue will likely end with Okarun commenting on his intent to avenge Kinta before going to find Aira Shiratori and the others.
