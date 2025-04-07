Dandadan chapter 190: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Dandadan chapter 190 is set to release on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur’s origin flashback seemingly set to intersperse the ongoing fight, fans can expect the next issue to focus primarily on the fight itself.

Unfortunately, it’s very unlikely that fans will get any verifiable spoiler information on the upcoming installment prior to its official release. Thankfully, what fans do have is confirmed official release information for the series thanks to Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Dandadan chapter 190 release information, speculates on where the series is headed, and more.

Dandadan chapter 190 release date and time

Okarun will likely try to replicate his Turbo Granny powers with the nanoskin in Dandadan chapter 190 (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan chapter 190 will be officially released at 12AM JST on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Most overseas readers should see this translate to a release window sometime during the day on Monday, April 14. A small minority of international audiences will instead, like Japan, see the issue be made available in the extremely early morning hours of Tuesday, April 15. Exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

Dandadan chapter 190 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Monday, April 14, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Monday, April 14, 2025 British Summer Time 4PM, Monday, April 14, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Monday, April 14, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Monday, April 14, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Monday, April 14, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Where to read Dandadan chapter 190

Dandadan chapter 190 should see the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur's backstory further, but not fully, explored (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read chapter 190 for free on either Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. However, each of these platforms offer only the first and latest three chapters in the series for reading. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ subscription-based service offers full access to the entire series, but for a relatively inexpensive monthly fee.

Dandadan chapter 189 recap

Dandadan chapter 189 began with the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur attacking Ken “Okarun” Takakura as images of her origins appeared. The first was a closeup of the last issue’s final panel, while the second showed her being attacked by several aliens while reaching and crying out to someone or something. This also seemed to be where her left eye was damaged. In the present, she and Okarun went back and forth with each other until she landed a major blow.

This not only sent him flying and damaged his arm, but forced him to touch the nanoskin unintentionally. Simultaneously, Hase sent Kinta Sakata flying, then targeted the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur for not giving him Okarun like he demanded. Hase then began fighting her as Okarun and Kinta discussed their current situation. The latter concluded that they had to merge, claiming they’d become stronger while Okarun protested.

However, the nanoskin had already started combining, resulting in what was effectively Okarun being given the same armor, but with the Great Kinta now atop his shoulders. As Hase landed his final hit on the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur, the pair tried to get a sneak attack in. After dodging each other, Hase eventually landed a hit while demanding Okarun use his powers. The issue ended with Okarun claiming they got weaker as a result of merging due to limited mobility.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 190 (speculative)

With the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur’s origin story seemingly set to intersperse the ongoing fight a few panels at a time, fans can expect Dandadan chapter 190’s focus to stay in the present. Okarun and Kinta will likely try to flee from Hase but to no avail, forcing them to come up with a new plan of attack. The pair will likely separate again, with Okarun envisioning his own nanoskin armor for himself.

This should grant him a mecha-version of his Turbo Granny powers form, complete with some sort of speed and mobility enhancement that fully replicates her powers. Now able to fight and move quickly, Okarun will likely regain advantage against Hase and begin overwhelming him. The issue will likely end with Kinta saying he’ll handle the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur as additional panels of her backstory appear.

