Dandadan fans' approach to the latest Momo and Okarun situation is all wrong

Dandadan fans have been heavily speculating about what happens next between Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura, aka Okarun. This speculation stems from the Danmanra Curse, which shrank Momo to a tiny size, and recently, her allies have forgotten about her. Given that Momo is already erased from Vamola's and Seiko's memories, the next person who comes to mind is Okarun.

Rightfully so, after quite a long while, the pair confronted their feelings for each other. However, it couldn't fully reach fruition due to the events of the Danmanra Arc. So now for that to happen, Okarun mustn't forget Momo, and she must reach the Izumo Grand Shrine to have the curse. With that established, it seems like recent theories on Okarun forgetting Momo are incorrect.

It is important to note that in Yukinobu Tatsu's work, thematic components of a story drive the in-universe rules and not vice versa. Hence, it will be thematic elements that dictate whether or not Okarun forgets, which again looks unlikely.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Dandadan: Latest outlook on Momo-Okarun state of affairs is being misread

Momo and Okarun in Dandadan (Image via Science Saru)

Tatsu's Dandadan has shown that much of what happens is steered by the in-universe system. Basically, power systems/rules take on lives of their own, and this doesn't mean that series ignore themes. The mangaka has the rules of the story mostly shaped by thematic elements, i.e., they are manifestations of the themes within the story itself.

Looking at it subjectively, a majority of the Kintama Hunt Saga was a coming-of-age story. It featured considerable developments for a lot of the main cast. At its center was Okarun, who was being pushed to grow up and be honest about what he felt for Momo and hence become more confident. This was displayed through the loss and regain of his family jewels.

Next, the Danmanra Curse shrinking Momo metaphorically represents her hiding and suppressing her true self. From a thematic angle, she shrinks in size and now is being forgotten by those closest to her. Happenings like the ones with Okarun and Momo are instances of gaining maturity, self-awareness, the trials of real love, and retaining composure when faced with trauma or societal pressure.

Okarun, Aira, and Momo (Image via Science Saru)

Thus, all speculation should begin by first considering thematic analysis before internal connection to the established system. It is a given that Tatsu hasn't fully revealed the power system/rules governing Dandadan, and whatever is shown next will be subject to its themes. Looking at future events from a thematic perspective may offer more insight into what could actually happen.

With all this considered, a hypothesis can be formulated - Okarun will not forget Momo. One theme that Dandadan emphasizes is that love endures and sees individuals' true natures. Momo’s affection for the boy is strong because she began to love Okarun for Okarun, not due to his Turbo Granny powers or anything of the sort. She saw him for who he was.

Elsewhere, Okarun's feelings for Momo blossomed given the goodness he saw within her. She genuinely cared for him, which is why he dared to step first and confess to her. This is something he yet holds on to. In simpler words, Momo and Okarun's love has stood firm throughout, even subverting shonen tropes like ruling out competitors (Jiji and Aira were shown as no threats to their relationship).

Thus, it would align thematically for Okarun not to forget Momo. As stated, their love has withstood multiple tests, with Momo's tiny size being a metaphor for repression of true self. But Okarun has always overlooked that at Momo Ayase.

Final Thoughts

Momo Ayase (Image via Science Saru)

To conclude, the conjecture that the Danmanra Curse will also wipe Okarun's memory of Momo seems remote when considered through Dandadan’s thematic lens. Creator Yukinobu Tatsu continues to allow emotional and thematic storytelling to steer the narrative over inflexible in-universe mechanics. Momo and Okarun's relationship finds roots in real emotional growth, shared acceptance, and overcoming obstacles together.

Paranormal mayhem, personal battles, and even shonen romance cliches have proved weaker before their love. Momo shrinking is not simply a plot device but a symbol of personal repression. But even so, Okarun has seen and accepted her anyway. The boy forgetting her wouldn't do well with how their duo has developed and grown so far. If emotional maturity and genuineness define love in Dandadan, then Okarun remembering Momo isn't a doubt but an inevitability.

