Dandadan may be setting up Count Saint-Germain as the next Obito from Naruto

Dandadan has established for quite some time the mystery of who Count Saint-Germain is. It also looked at whether he was responsible for recent events in the manga or not to the point where fans have come up with a lot of fascinating theories. However, there is a strong argument to be made that this mysterious character's situation will potentially mirror the one Obito Uchiha went through in Naruto.

Back when the Naruto manga was still releasing chapters, there was a running mystery regarding a mask-wearing member of Akatsuki, Tobi, and his identity. The idea of him being Obito Uchiha, Kakashi Hatake's presumed dead teammate, was branded as too obvious.

Tobi ended up being Obito, though, which is something that the Dandadan manga could repeat and confirm Count Saint-Germain as the one responsible for the main threats of the series thus far.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Explaining why Count Saint-Germain in Dandadan could be the same twist as Obito from Naruto

Obito as seen in the Naruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot).

There was a running mystery in the Naruto manga back in the day regarding who Tobi is, and a lot of people dismissed the Obito Uchiha twist as too obvious. Some fans deemed Tobi to have just one eye in his mask whereas Obito's remaining one was too convenient. The same was said of his name being too similar to the deceased Uchiha, but it was eventually revealed they were the same person.

As for the Dandadan manga, there have been several regular civilians getting special powers from an unknown source and running amok, with the most recent arcs focusing on that. Count Saint-Germain, serving as teacher Sanjome in disguise, has been highlighted as the most likely culprit for these events. However, fans have come up with several theories since they consider this resolution to be far too obvious.

Some theories involve Count Saint-Germain and Sanjome not being the same person but sharing the same body. These theories claim author Yukinobu Tatsu is playing with people's expectations and will reveal the culprit as another person, and that this character is benign and a good person. However, everything seems to point out at him being the one responsible.

All the details of the Count Saint-Germain mystery

Count Saint-Germain in action in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

It was established in the manga that Count Saint-Germain has a blade that allows him to steal and give away powers, which is the biggest giveaway that he is the culprit of the recent arcs. Kouki Yukishiro mentioned in the most recent arc that she got the power to use the pygmies because of a small blade. This seems to suggest that it was the count, especially considering that she studies in the same school where Sanjome is.

The same applies to other Dandadan characters such as Unji Zuma and Hase getting powers in the most recent storylines, which coincides with Count Saint-Germain's introduction into the story. Some may argue that this is too obvious but the timeline works and the author might consider it so straightforward that he hasn't bothered to explain it yet.

Final thoughts

When considering that Naruto author Masashi Kishimoto was quite obvious with the Tobi/Obito Uchiha twist in his manga, it could be argued that Dandadan could do the same thing with Count Saint-Germain. Everything points out at him being the one responsible for the events of the story and someone else doing it might be deemed as a disappointment.

