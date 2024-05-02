Date A Live V episode 5: release date, where to watch, and more

Date A Live V episode 5 is set to release on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. In the fourth episode, titled The Spirit of Origin, which aired on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, the focus shifts to Mio Takamiya's past and her connections with Shido and Mana. The episode also highlights Mio's date with Shido, during which they encounter Westcott, ultimately resulting in Shido's death.

Episode 5 is expected to focus on the mother of all spirits, Mio Takamiya. The narrative will likely return to the present, focusing on the ongoing battle between DEM and Ratatoskr. Mio is anticipated to play a central role in the battle.

Date A Live V episode 5 release date, time, and countdown

Date A Live V episode 5, titled The Mother Zero, is scheduled for release on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The episode will air on AX-T on the set date at 11:30 pm JST, and subsequently on May 9, 2024, on Tokyo MX at 1 am JST and BS11 at 1:30 am JST. However, the release timings of Episode 5 would differ for international fans depending on their location.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, May 8 7:30 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, May 8 9:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, May 8 10:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, May 8 2:30 PM Central European Time Wednesday, May 8 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, May 8 8:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, May 8 10:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, May 9 12:00 AM

Where to watch Date A Live V episode 5?

Date A Live V episode 5 is currently airing on various TV stations, such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Mr./Ms. TV across Japan. The fifth season is also available for streaming on multiple online platforms including d Anime Store, U-NEXT, DMM TV, and more. For global fans, the anime is streaming on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

In South and Southeast Asia, Muse Communication is also streaming this Spring 2024 anime. Therefore, fans of these regions can tune in to their YouTube channel, Muse Asia, to watch the upcoming episode.

A brief recap of Date A Live V episode 4

Mana and Shido with Mio

In Date A Live V episode 4, the narrative shows a scene from the past where Shido discovers a girl amid a spacequake and brings her home. Due to her memory loss, he cares for her alongside Mana and names her Mio Takamiya. Meanwhile, Westcott discusses her disappearance, looking for her.

As Mio and Shido spend time together, they bond and plan a date. With the help of Mana and Haruko, Mio prepares for their outing. They enjoy their time by the seashore, but their date is interrupted when they encounter Westcott and his subordinates on their way back. Although they manage to escape, Shido is injured, prompting Mio to use her powers to heal him.

However, their ordeal worsens when Westcott says he kidnapped Mana, demanding Mio in exchange. In an attempt to protect Mio, Shido is shot in the chest and loses consciousness, leading to Mio's powers spiraling out of control. The episode ends with her consuming him to "rebuild" him.

What to expect in Date A Live V episode 5 (speculative)?

Mio Takamiya in the upcoming episode

The recent revelations regarding Mio Takamiya's past and her ties to Shido and Mana set the stage for Date A Live V episode 5 to delve deeper into her character and significance to the narrative.

As the mother of all spirits, Mio's return to the battlefield is expected to have a significant impact on the ongoing conflict between Ratatoskr and DEM. In this episode, viewers can anticipate Mio playing a pivotal role in confronting Westcott and potentially influencing the outcome of the confrontation.

