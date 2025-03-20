Death Devil's characterization all but debunks this Kobeni theory in Chainsaw Man

One of Chainsaw Man's great mysteries was the Devil that Kobeni Higashiyama contracted with. Like other members of Public Safety, Kobeni too had a Devil to call upon in times of need. However, it was never revealed which of these entities she had entered into a contract with. In Part I, when everyone introduced themselves, Kobeni shied away from letting out what her Devil was.

Needless to say, fans have been massively speculating its identity. To add fuel to the fire, her role in the story gradually diminished before she vanished from the story entirely, last seen during the Control Devil Arc. Now, through the Death Devil, an uncanny resemblance to Kobeni can be noticed. As such, Death's characterization looks to have all but debunked the theories based on Kobeni and her Devil.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: Kobeni theory quashed through Death Devil's depiction

To begin with, Chainsaw Man chapter 195 introduced the fourth and final Horseman in the Death Devil. Contrary to speculation, she appeared as a timid and highly nervous girl, visibly sweating as she introduced herself and proclaimed that she was there to save everyone. While this is a brilliant depiction of supposedly the strongest Devil in existence, it is also déjà vu.

Lady Death's appearance is similar to Kobeni's when she was seen in Part I. Reluctantly becoming a Devil Hunter, danger always seemed to find her, and she didn't want any part in it. As such, she always appeared anxious, twitchy, and on edge, ready to break down at any moment when things began to escalate beyond the normal.

Moreover, as mentioned, due to Kobeni keeping her contracted Devil a secret, the fandom reveled in speculation as to what it could be. Many were led to believe that she forged a deal with Death, given the number of times she came close to it but somehow survived. She went to Hell and back, quite literally, yet came out of it with only bumps and bruises.

Death Devil (Image via Viz Media)

However, recent developments featuring the Death Devil's inception into the story look to have quashed these theories. As seen in chapter 195 and 196, Death appears to be similar to Kobeni—timid, shaky, and quite nervous to speak up. In other words, their personalities align in an uncanny manner, which could be a hint that they might be related in some way.

Moreover, given the how the current events aren't following the predictions from Nostradamus' Prophecy, there may be a Chainsaw Man Part III in store. Given how Yoru seems to be "planning something terrible for humanity, worse than extinction," Part II could end with an all-out battle against her rather than the prophesied Death Devil.

Now, Part III will be unique in the sense that a number of characters will return, likely including the reincarnated Blood Devil. Something about Nayuta might come to light as well, and Fujimoto could finally choose to reveal what exactly Kobeni's Devil is, possibly even Death. Otherwise, in the oddest of cases, the Higashiyama family showcases a strange connection with Death, given their akin personalities.

Final Thoughts

Kobeni Higashiyama (Image via MAPPA)

To conclude, Chainsaw Man introducing the Death Devil has seemingly debunked the long-standing theory that Kobeni was contracted with Death. While both characters share strikingly similar personalities—timid, anxious, and reluctant—chapters 195 and 196 suggest that their connection may not be as direct as previously believed. However, this doesn't rule out the probability of a deeper link between Kobeni and Death, especially given her uncanny survivability.

As Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man gradually unravels, the deviation from Nostradamus’ Prophecy hints at a potential Part III—the part where unresolved mysteries are finally addressed. Whether or not Kobeni’s Devil does eventually get revealed is something yet to be seen, but her significance to the story might not be over just yet. If Fujimoto does end up exploring the Higashiyama family’s peculiar "Deathly" bond, Chainsaw Man's lore could deepen still.

