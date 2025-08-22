Dekin no Mogura episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

On Monday, August 25, 2025, at 10:00 pm JST, Tokyo MX will broadcast Dekin no Mogura episode 8, which will continue the supernatural drama's exploration into enigmatic realms. In the wake of the recent emphasis on Kuriaki Magi and Yaeko Kirihara's exploration of the regional "Mermaid Festival," the series keeps fusing historical ties with contemporary paranormal experiences.

Viewers can anticipate additional disclosures regarding Mogura's wartime origins as Yaeko's scheme to reunite her with her 97-year-old grandfather takes shape. Soon after the episode airs in Japan, viewers from other countries can watch it on Crunchyroll with multilingual subtitles.

Dekin no Mogura episode 8: Release date and time

Sakurako as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)

Dekin no Mogura episode 8 premiere is scheduled to air on August 25, 2025, at 10:00 pm (JST) on Tokyo MX. New episodes continue to air weekly on Mondays at 10:00 pm (JST) on the same channel. The series will also be streamed on BS11 every Tuesday at 12:00 am (JST) starting on August 26, 2025. Dekin no Mogura release dates outside Japan will be as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday August 25, 2025 6:00 am Eastern Time Monday August 25, 2025 9:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday August 25, 2025 1:00 pm Central European Time Monday August 25, 2025 2:00 pm Indian Standard Time Monday August 25, 2025 6:30 pm Philippine Time Monday August 25, 2025 9:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Monday August 25, 2025 10:00 pm Australian Central Time Monday August 25, 2025 11:30 pm

Where to watch Dekin no Mogura episode 8

Mogura as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)

Dekin no Mogura episode 8 will be available on Crunchyroll internationally with subtitles in multiple languages, which will be available a few moments after the Japanese broadcast.

The anime will be streamed on Ani-One Asia's channel on YouTube since the rights for the South and Southeast Asian markets have been acquired by Medialink. With further airing on domestic streaming services, the anime will only be aired on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan in terms of the TV channels.

Dekin no Mogura episode 7 recap

Kyoko, Shio, and Mogura as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)

In Dekin no Mogura episode 7, after the housewife Sakurako's exorcism, the focus shifts to Kuriaki Magi and Yaeko Kirihara. Yaeko suggests they research the local "Mermaid Festival" for Magi's festival-related assignment, but this is a ploy to visit someone from Momoyuki Mogura's past. Mogura fought the battle with her grandfather, Yaeko, who is still living at the age of 97.

The episode delves into the relationship between the past and present, unveiling more in-depth aspects of Mogura's past and the ties formed throughout the conflict that still shape the current paranormal experiences.

What to expect from Dekin no Mogura episode 8 (Speculative)

Mogura as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)

The reunion between Mogura and Yaeko's grandfather is probably going to be the subject of Dekin no Mogura episode 8, which could provide important insights into their common experiences during the war. This encounter can bring to light long-suppressed recollections or unresolved paranormal experiences from their past.

The "Mermaid Festival" research could uncover local legends tied to spiritual phenomena, requiring Mogura's intervention. Expect emotional revelations as past trauma intersects with present-day supernatural challenges, deepening character development and the series' historical narrative.

