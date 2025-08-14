  • home icon
  Dekin no Mogura episode 7: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

Dekin no Mogura episode 7: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 14, 2025 19:30 GMT
Dekin no Mogura episode 7: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More (Image via Brain's Base)
Dekin no Mogura episode 7: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More (Image via Brain's Base)

Dekin no Mogura episode 7 is scheduled to air on Monday, August 18, 2025, at 10:00 PM JST via Tokyo MX. Following a confrontation in the hospital with Maya’s spirit, Mogura and his friends face new unknowns.

The series contains unsettling meetings plus advanced character storylines, retaining viewer interest. The international viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll with multiple language subtitles soon after its broadcast in Japan.

Dekin no Mogura episode 7 Release date and time

On August 18, 2025, Dekin no Mogura episode 7 is scheduled to air at 10:00 p.m. (JST) on Tokyo MX. The new episodes will continue to air weekly on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. (JST) on the same channel. The series will also be streamed on BS11 every Tuesday at 12:00 a.m. (JST) starting on August 19, 2025. Dekin no Mogura episode 7 release dates outside Japan will be as follows:

Time Zone

Release Day

Release Date

Release Time

Pacific Time

Monday

August 18, 2025

6 am

Eastern Time

Monday

August 18, 2025

9 am

Greenwich Mean Time

Monday

August 18, 2025

1 pm

Central European Time

Monday

August 18, 2025

2 pm

Indian Standard Time

Monday

August 18, 2025

6:30 pm

Philippine Time

Monday

August 18, 2025

9 pm

Japanese Standard Time

Monday

August 18, 2025

10 pm

Australian Central Time

Monday

August 18, 2025

11:30 pm

Where to watch Dekin no Mogura episode 7

Mogura, Kyoko, and Kyoshiro as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)
Mogura, Kyoko, and Kyoshiro as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)

Dekin no Mogura episode 7 will be available on Crunchyroll internationally with subtitles in multiple languages, which will be available a few moments after the Japanese broadcast.

Medialink has acquired the rights for the South and Southeast Asian area and will stream it on Ani-One Asia's channel on YouTube. The anime will only be aired on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan in terms of the TV channels, with further airing on domestic streaming services.

Dekin no Mogura episode 6 recap

Mogura and Maya as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)
Mogura and Maya as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)

Mogura and Magi successfully reached the hospital room in time to prevent Maya's vengeful attack. Using his lamp's fire, Mogura healed the uncle while convincing Maya to abandon her murderous intentions, warning her about eternal damnation. Days later, Shio accompanied Kyoshiro home, discovering his castle-like Japanese mansion where Mogura was visiting.

Kyoshiro’s mother, Kyoko, is not a clairvoyant, but she makes some predictions based on extraordinary empathy and observational skills that sometimes turn out to be correct. Their neighbor, Sakurako Konosaka, came in search of fortune-telling services. Sakurako continues to believe she has magical abilities despite Kyoko's constant explanations, leading to an unhealthy infatuation.

What to expect from Dekin no Mogura episode 7 (Speculative)

Kyoko as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)
Kyoko as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)

Dekin no Mogura episode 7 will likely explore Sakurako’s increasing obsession with Kyoko’s supposed clairvoyant skills. This unhealthy obsession may lead to supernatural results, needing Mogura and his friends’ intervention.

As Sakurako is experiencing a lot of unlucky circumstances, it may also be due to some supernatural elements. The episode may explore real spiritual abilities and psychological perceptions of others.

Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

