Dekin no Mogura episode 7: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

Dekin no Mogura episode 7 is scheduled to air on Monday, August 18, 2025, at 10:00 PM JST via Tokyo MX. Following a confrontation in the hospital with Maya's spirit, Mogura and his friends face new unknowns.The series contains unsettling meetings plus advanced character storylines, retaining viewer interest. The international viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll with multiple language subtitles soon after its broadcast in Japan.Dekin no Mogura episode 7 Release date and timeOn August 18, 2025, Dekin no Mogura episode 7 is scheduled to air at 10:00 p.m. (JST) on Tokyo MX. The new episodes will continue to air weekly on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. (JST) on the same channel. The series will also be streamed on BS11 every Tuesday at 12:00 a.m. (JST) starting on August 19, 2025. Dekin no Mogura episode 7 release dates outside Japan will be as follows:Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeMondayAugust 18, 20256 amEastern TimeMondayAugust 18, 20259 amGreenwich Mean TimeMondayAugust 18, 20251 pmCentral European TimeMondayAugust 18, 20252 pmIndian Standard TimeMondayAugust 18, 20256:30 pmPhilippine TimeMondayAugust 18, 20259 pmJapanese Standard TimeMondayAugust 18, 202510 pmAustralian Central TimeMondayAugust 18, 202511:30 pmWhere to watch Dekin no Mogura episode 7Mogura, Kyoko, and Kyoshiro as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)Dekin no Mogura episode 7 will be available on Crunchyroll internationally with subtitles in multiple languages, which will be available a few moments after the Japanese broadcast.Medialink has acquired the rights for the South and Southeast Asian area and will stream it on Ani-One Asia's channel on YouTube. The anime will only be aired on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan in terms of the TV channels, with further airing on domestic streaming services.Dekin no Mogura episode 6 recapMogura and Maya as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)Mogura and Magi successfully reached the hospital room in time to prevent Maya's vengeful attack. Using his lamp's fire, Mogura healed the uncle while convincing Maya to abandon her murderous intentions, warning her about eternal damnation. Days later, Shio accompanied Kyoshiro home, discovering his castle-like Japanese mansion where Mogura was visiting.Kyoshiro's mother, Kyoko, is not a clairvoyant, but she makes some predictions based on extraordinary empathy and observational skills that sometimes turn out to be correct. Their neighbor, Sakurako Konosaka, came in search of fortune-telling services. Sakurako continues to believe she has magical abilities despite Kyoko's constant explanations, leading to an unhealthy infatuation.What to expect from Dekin no Mogura episode 7 (Speculative)Kyoko as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)Dekin no Mogura episode 7 will likely explore Sakurako's increasing obsession with Kyoko's supposed clairvoyant skills. This unhealthy obsession may lead to supernatural results, needing Mogura and his friends' intervention.As Sakurako is experiencing a lot of unlucky circumstances, it may also be due to some supernatural elements. The episode may explore real spiritual abilities and psychological perceptions of others.