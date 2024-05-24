Delicious in Dungeon episode 21: The Western Elves make their landfall

Delicious in Dungeon episode 21 aired on May 23, 2024, and it focused on the arrival of the Western Elves. The episode also revealed that the Mad sorcerer had captured many subjects of King Delgal and trapped them in pocket dimension inside the dungeon.

The anime is currently available for streaming exclusively on Netflix, with both subbed and dubbed versions being released at the same time. Although the pacing has been changing every episode, fans expect the anime to end around chapter 50.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Delicious in Dungeon series.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 21: Highlights

Delicious in Dungeon episode 21: One of the western elves (Image via TRIGGER)

Delicious in Dungeon episode 21 shifts the perspective to Kabru and Shuro’s combined party as they surface after their fight with Falin. Although they were planning to rest, they hasten their efforts to reach the surface after having spotted a Western Elf vessel.

Kabru recalls the elves' past interventions in dungeon crises, and fears a repeat of the brutal events that led to the annihilation of his hometown. This urgency propels him and Shuro to the Lord’s house in hopes of intervening before it is too late.

Upon arrival, they encounter Namari outside, indicating prolonged talks between the elves and the Lord, heightening Kabru’s apprehensions. Defying orders not to disturb the meeting, Kabru and Shuro enter, determined to prevent the Lord from ceding control of the dungeon to the elves.

Each elf is portrayed with a distinctive presence, underscoring their big-picture approach to dungeon management. Kabru’s recollections of the elves’ drastic measures and the death toll in his hometown highlight the severity of the elves' interventions.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 21: Kabru as shown in the anime (Image via TRIGGER)

It is revealed that one of the leaders responsible for the dungeon near Kabru’s hometown, adopted him when no one else remained, further illustrating the elves’ underlying concern in these matters.

The Delicious in Dungeon episode 21 then shifts to the dungeon party, unveiling a startling development: the haunting figure from Laios’ hallucinations is real. Izutsumi repeatedly senses an unseen presence, leading Laios to realize the ghost he thought was a hallucination is genuine.

This specter, who previously saved them, requests their assistance and guides them to the Golden Country, an idyllic village surrounded by peaceful fields and a tall castle.

Despite the serene appearance, the party learns the villagers are ageless, requiring no sustenance, and have been living monotonously for over a millennium. Their daily activities are performed merely to maintain sanity.

The mayor reveals a prophecy that a hero wielding a winged sword would liberate them from the Mad Sorcerer’s captivity, identifying Laios as that hero. The episode ends with Chilchuck and Marcille’s panic at the prospect of Laios as a savior, given his laid-back attitude and obsession with cooking monsters.

Final thoughts

Delicious in Dungeon episode 21 mainly focused on exploring the different influences of the Mad Sorcerer. Episode 22 will shift the focus and unveil Senshi's backstory. Episode 22 will be released on May 30, 2024.

