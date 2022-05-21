Demon Slayer: 7 best animated fights, ranked

Demon Slayer has seen a meteoric rise in popularity recently, and is on its way to becoming regarded as one of the best new-gen anime. The core themes of the plot pertaining to family and a desire to protect loved ones are incredibly relatable to any Demon Slayer viewer, anime fan or not.

Demon Slayer has captivated fans with its incredible animated sequences for a long time. The animation studio's production of the series has been brilliant so far. The fights are always flawlessly animated, with nearly every single skirmish being a visual feast for the eyes.

Here are Demon Slayer’s 7 best animated fights, ranked.

Entertainment District arc bouts dominate Demon Slayer’s 7 best animated fights

7) Inosuke, Zenitsu and Tanjiro vs. Daki

Despite being fairly short, the bout of Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Tanjiro versus Daki is very well-animated and entertaining to watch. The three young Slayers work in harmony together, and it is the first fight in which the three participate as a cohesive team.

It may be one of Demon Slayer’s shortest skirmishes yet, but its excellence cannot be denied. Zenitsu and Tanjiro’s sword effects playing off one another as they clear a path for Inosuke makes for a highly pleasing sight.

6) Zenitsu vs. Spider-Demon

Slightly longer than the previous entry, Zenitsu versus Spider-Demon is one of Demon Slayer’s best animated fights. Once the former falls unconscious and begins taking it seriously, the animation quality also steps up. Zenitsu’s dance and dodges while trying to activate his lone attack are well-drawn, making for a beautiful sequence of movements.

By the time his attack is primed and ready to go, we witness some of the best animation the series has ever seen. Lightning swirls around him, followed by detailed shots of Zenitsu jumping from web-string to web-string to attack his opponent.

5) Tanjiro vs. Kyogai

The earliest fight in the series on this list, Tanjiro versus Kyogai undoubtedly ranks as one of Demon Slayer’s best animated bouts. The constantly-spinning room with fluttering papers make for high-quality shots, and proves just how talented the Ufotable Studios production team is.

Tanjiro’s final attack sees him rushing Kyogai with water splashes appearing after each step, making for a memorable scene. The visually stunning final attack caps off a fight which is a masterclass in multi-layered animation.

4) Tanjiro vs. Rui

Tanjiro versus Rui serves as the final major fight in the first season of Demon Slayer. The production value is truly praiseworthy. Their opposing ideals only enhance the conflict, and helps the animation reach the next level. One particular highlight is Rui’s string-based attacks, which are vivid and detailed.

The other major highlight of the fight comes near its end, when Tanjiro activates the Hinokami Kagura for the first time. The sudden, unexpected change in attack style is accompanied by a change in color, which contrasts beautifully with the dark background of the area.

3) Kyojuro vs. Akaza

Serving as the final fight in the Mugen Train arc, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku takes on Upper Moon Two Akaza in order to protect Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke. The fight is non-stop action from the moment it starts, with the two constantly trading blows swiftly. The animation is excellent.

The final attacks of each are undoubtedly the highlight of the fight. There is no doubt that the animation of this Demon Slayer fight is second only to a few others'.

2) Tanjiro vs. Daki

Despite a slow start, Tanjiro versus Daki quickly shifts into overdrive and becomes something no viewer who appreciates good animation can turn their eyes away from. Even in its slow moments, the fight features unforgettable animated shots. The real fun, however, starts halfway through the fight.

Tanjiro begins effortlessly deflecting every one of Daki’s obi sashes, with the animation clearly showing each instance of impact and deflection. Once Tanjiro goes on the offensive, we see each and every slash he makes to close the gap on Daki. At time of airing, it was undoubtedly Demon Slayer’s best-animated fight yet.

1) Entertainment District final fight

The Entertainment District arc’s final fight tops our list, justifiably. The conflict begins with Tanjiro awakening to Gyutaro in front of him, who begins teasing and physically torturing him before he attempts to run from the Upper Moon Six demon. However, that changes once Tanjiro stabs him with a Wisteria-coated kunai.

Thus begins the arc’s final bout, which sees all six combatants on either side re-enter the fray. Zentisu joins first using his Thunderclap and Flash God-speed, with Inosuke assisting him while Tengen Uzui fights alongside Tanjiro. Every single movement in this fight instance is well-animated, capturing the fluid motion in every frame.

A particular highlight is the fight’s final minutes, which see Tengen and Tanjiro, and Inosuke and Zenitsu attempting to decapitate Gyutaro and Daki respectively at the same time. The two Upper Six Moon demons begin panicking, as the slayers land their attacks and win the fight in glorious, spectacular fashion. Without a doubt, this is Demon Slayer’s best-animated fight thus far.

