Demon Slayer fan's delusional take has anime community in an uproar

A recent tweet from a Demon Slayer fan's account has set off a firestorm of controversy. The tweet/reply in question, posted by @kny_updates, boldly asserted that animation studio Ufotable owes its entire success to its adaptation of Kimetsu no Yaiba, downplaying the studio's contributions to other beloved series, most notably, the Fate franchise.

This controversial take ignited a fierce debate within the anime community, prompting responses that ranged from staunch defense to measured critique. The main tweet was posted by @Root25257968 on which many fans were commenting and fighting for both Demon Slayer and Unfotable.

A certain reply to a Demon Slayer fan's tweet started a controversial debate among the anime community

The whole incident started when @kny_updates commented on the main tweet by @Root25257968 praising the luck of both studio Unfotable and Kimetsu no Yaiba manga. Anime fans who have been following Unfotable for a long time started debating on this matter after that giving Kny_updates's tweet viewership of more than 250k.

Many individuals were quick to point out that Ufotable had already earned its place among the top-tier animation studios long before the advent of Kimetsu no Yaiba. Their journey to acclaim began with their groundbreaking work on the Fate franchise, commencing with Fate/Zero in 2011.

The 2014 adaptation of Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works left a lasting impression, often lauded as one of the most visually impressive anime series to date. Ufotable's repertoire extends beyond Fate, as they have brought life to popular video game series such as God Eater and Tales of Symphonia.

Fate: The Foundation of Success

The Fate franchise, in particular, played a pivotal role in establishing Ufotable as an animation powerhouse. The success of the Fate/Zero Blu-Rays allowed the studio to expand its horizons and open its own theater. Over the years, Fate garnered numerous animation awards. To attribute Ufotable's success solely to Demon Slayer neglects nearly a decade of acclaimed work.

While it's undeniable that Kimetsu no Yaiba enjoys immense popularity, it's worth considering that Ufotable's unparalleled talent transcends any one source material. Many argue that the studio's exceptional skills could have elevated any well-regarded manga or anime. Instead of being lucky to have Demon Slayer, some argue that it was the series itself that was fortunate to be animated by such a remarkable studio.

Some fans pointed out that crediting a studio's achievements to a single title disregards the collaborative effort involved in animation production. Ufotable's success is the result of the hard work of many talented individuals, including artists, directors, composers, voice actors, and other staff who have contributed to multiple projects over the years. No single anime can define an entire studio.

Amidst the fervor of the debate, more level-headed takes emerged. Some acknowledged that while other Ufotable works laid the foundation, Demon Slayer undoubtedly played a significant role in elevating the studio to new heights of mainstream popularity. However, they also reinforced the fact that Ufotable was already well-respected and successful prior to their involvement with Demon Slayer.

Final Thoughts

Regardless of where one stands on this debate, it's undeniable that Ufotable has consistently produced some of the most visually stunning and compelling anime of the past decade. Their dedication to their craft has earned them the utmost respect from fans and peers alike.

In the end, the success of Ufotable is a testament to the synergy between their incredible talent and a diverse array of remarkable series, including but not limited to Demon Slayer. The anime community should celebrate this dynamic studio and the wealth of outstanding content they've brought to the screen.

