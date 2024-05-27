Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 4 preview and what to expect

Before the release of Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 4, Ufotable released the preview picture and synopsis for the same through the series's official sources.

The upcoming episode titled 'It Makes You Smile,' will be released on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 11:15 pm JST. The anime episode will first air on Japanese TV networks, followed by Crunchyroll and Netflix internationally.

Episode 3 saw Tanjiro joining Tengen Uzui's stamina training. While Tanjiro excelled in the training, his fellow demon slayers had a tough time. Fortunately, Tanjiro's influence fired them up, inspiring them to push further to become stronger.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Trending

What to expect from Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 4?

Tanjiro will join Tokito's Rapid Movement Training in Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 4

Tanjiro Kamado as seen in Demon Slayer Season 4 (Image via Ufotable)

As seen in the previous episode, Tanjiro Kamado's Stamina Training with former Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui ended.

Hence, Tanjiro moved to the next stage of the Hashira Training, i.e., Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito's Rapid Movement Training. The Rapid Movement Training is aimed at easing and tensing up muscles more smoothly for better body coordination.

As one can expect, Tanjiro's training with Muichiro Tokito is bound to end as quickly as his training with Tengen Uzui. However, unlike the manga that ended the training session in about two pages, fans can expect to see the same in detail in the upcoming episode. Similar anime original scenes were depicted in the anime's previous episode.

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 4 might feature anime original scenes featuring Muichiro Tokito

Muichiro Tokito as seen in the Demon Slayer season 4 (Image via Ufotable)

Given that the training sessions with Muichiro Tokito were depicted in just about two pages of the manga, fans can be certain to see more anime-original scenes in the upcoming anime episode. However, these scenes need not necessarily only be about the training sessions but could also feature a mini storyline featuring Tanjiro and Tokito.

As seen in the Swordsmith Village Arc, Tanjiro's words touched Tokito, allowing him to fight back against the Upper Moon Demon. Hence, Tokito might likely discuss the same with Tanjiro, thanking him for the same.

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 4 could feature Shinazugawa vs Obanai

Shinazugawa and Obanai as seen in Demon Slayer season 4 (Image via Ufotable)

The anime's previous episode saw Sanemi Shinazugawa and Obanai Iguro discussing the incident where they happened to stumble into the Infinity Castle.

Unfortunately, they had no idea where the hideout was located. Hence, considering the chance that there could be a hideout near their base, the two Hashira were worried about their manpower.

With that in mind, Sanemi Shinazugawa and Obanai Iguro arranged for a fight between them, which could help them hone their skills. Given the lack of source material in the manga, there's a good chance that fans will witness the fight in the Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 4.

Related Links