Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 5 preview and what to expect

Before the release of Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc Episode 5, the animation studio Ufotable released the preview image and synopsis for the upcoming episode through its official sources.

The upcoming episode titled, 'I Even Ate Demons...,' will be released on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 11:15 pm JST. The anime episode will first air on Fuji TV and other Japanese television networks, followed by Crunchyroll and Netflix internationally.

Episode 4 saw Tanjiro Kamado joining Muichiro Tokito's Rapid Movement Training. There he tried helping the other demon slayers by having Muichiro speak to them gently. Additionally, the anime saw Muichiro join Obanai and Sanemi for personal training.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime.

What to expect from Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc Episode 5?

Tanjiro Kamado will begin his Flexibility Training in Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc Episode 5

Mitsuri Kanroji as seen in Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc Episode 5 preview (Image via Ufotable)

Given that Tanjiro Kamado finished his Rapid Movement Training under Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, it seems certain that the protagonist will begin his Flexibility Training in the next episode. This can also be confirmed from the events that take place at the end of the previous episode as Tanjiro Kamado reaches Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji's residence.

Hence, fans can expect to see Tanjiro Kamado partake in the training sessions. According to the preview synopsis, the Flexibility Training isn't going to be as easy as it looked. Hence, Tanjiro could have a tough time during his time at Mitsuri Kanroji's residence.

Mitsuri and Tanjiro could have snacks together in Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc Episode 5

Mitsuri Kanroji as seen in Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc (Image via Ufotable)

As seen at the end of the previous episode, Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji had been raising bees to produce honey. While this information is perfect for her character, realistically, there is no reason for Ufotable to point this out if it wasn't going to affect the future storyline in some way.

Given that Mitsuri Kanroji invited Tanjiro Kamado for Black Tea and Pancakes at 3 pm, there is a good chance that the two demon slayers will have snacks together. Such an event should introduce fans to the anime-original plot surrounding the bees and sweets.

Genya and Sanemi may appear in Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc Episode 5

Sanemi Shinazugawa as seen in Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc (Image via Ufotable)

As evident from the episode preview, the upcoming Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc Episode 5 will be titled, 'I Even Ate Demons..' Thus, there is good reason to believe that the upcoming episode will feature Genya Shinazugawa. This is because he is the only known demon slayer who has eaten demons to get stronger.

Given the episode title, there is a good chance that Genya will be seen trying to speak to his older brother Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa. However, as fans would know, the brothers have a strained relationship. Hence, fans will have to wait and watch what will happen between them.

