Demon Slayer season 3 finale: Manga vs Anime comparison

The Demon Slayer season 3 finale, titled The Connected Bonds: Daybreak and First Light, was released on June 18, 2023. It captivated viewers' attention around the world with its visualization and storytelling to wrap up the season. Though the episode is based on the story of the Demon Slayer manga, there is some contrast between manga and anime.

The Demon Slayer season 3 finale has artistically adapted the story from the manga and also improvised and added some scenes. This made the animation and story better and synchronized perfectly.

The audience has taken the improvisation well because they completed the show and made sure that everyone watching understood what was happening as the episode ran for around an hour. This article will point out some contrasting parts that were improvised and added to the anime and the parts that were missing.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer season 3 finale.

Demon Slayer season 3 finale: Differences and improvisations

The Demon Slayer season 3 finale started where the previous episode left off. It saw Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya chasing the upper moon demon, Hantengu.

A monologue from Tanjiro where he remembered the past activities of Hantengu and criticized him while chasing him was added to the anime. Then fans saw Tanjiro's stunt pose before thrusting toward Hantengu resembled Zenitsu's pose, which he uses before using Thunder Breathing.

There was a bit of addition in the scene of the Demon Slayer season 3 finale, where Tokito threw a sword toward Tanjiro. In the scene, he thought to himself that he was counting on him and got a flashback of the Demon Slayers who have been demised due to fighting the Demons. This scene was not in the manga.

Later, Tanjiro was confused about whether he should follow Hantengu or save his sister because the dawn was already breaking and it was burning Nezuko. This was one scene that was portrayed in the anime in a bit of an extended way. When Nezuko threw Tanjiro in the air, flashbacks of Nezuko were shown in the anime from all over the series. Also, the soundtrack with the flashback hits the audience emotionally.

Then comes the most attractive scene of the Demon Slayer season 3 finale, where Nezuko conquers the sun and comes toward Tanjiro. Here, the story in the anime has been rearranged just a little to make it a little more smooth. Before the explanation of Tamayo, some scenes were added that were anime originals.

In the additional scene, it was seen that Haganezuka tried to chase Tanjiro for using the sword. This scene took place after Muzan’s backstory was shown. Muzan’s backstory was narrated by himself, and some extra scenes were added to make it more engaging and detailed.

Finally, in the last panel of the Demon Slayer season 3 finale, Tanjiro is shown bidding goodbye to Haganezuka and the chief of the village. Later all the swordsmiths came to bid farewell and thank Tanjiro. All of this was an addition done in the anime to wrap up the season. This improvised scene to close the episode gave Demon Slayer season 3 a perfect ending.

Final thoughts

The Demon Slayer season 3 finale depicts a thoughtful adaptation with a combination of mesmerizing improvisations and additions. This made the story smoother and synchronized perfectly to complete the season. The changes in the story of the final episode make it more meaningful and understandable to the audience. Also, they critically inserted the improvisations in the anime to maintain the true essence of the manga till the end.

The addition to wrapping up the Swordsmith Village arc has made the Demon Slayer season 3 finale one of the best episodes in the Demon Slayer series’s history. Also, as Nezuko has now conquered the sun, Muzan will not sit around. He will come back stronger than ever.

Demon Slayer season 4 is already in production, which does nothing but heighten the suspense and anticipation of Demon Slayer fans.

