Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5: Anime vs. Manga comparison

With the premiere of Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5, the anime proceeded with the Hashira Training program faster. This saw Tanjiro partake in Mitsuri's Flexibility Training, Obanai's Sword Skill Revision Training, and Sanemi's Infinite Slashing Training.

However, as fans would know, the Hashira Training Arc is just nine chapters long in the manga; hence, Ufotable added several anime-original scenes to not run out of source material. The same could be observed in the previous episodes. Hence, here we shall look at the anime-original scenes featured in Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5: What are the cdifferences between anime and manga?

Mitsuri Kanroji feeding pancakes to Kamado Tanjiro

Mitsuri Kanroji as seen in Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5 (Image via Ufotable)

Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji did offer to make pancakes and black tea for Kamado Tanjiro in the Demon Slayer manga, but it did not show her serving the same. However, that was not the case for the anime, as Mitsuri not only served Tanjiro buttered pancakes just as she promised but also fed him a few bites herself in the anime.

Right after, Mitsuri handed Tanjiro an outfit for his Flexibility Training, asking him to wear it after he was done eating his pancakes.

Obanai Iguro reading Mitsuri Kanroji's letter

Obanai Iguro as seen in Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5 (Image via Ufotable)

While the Demon Slayer manga did show Snake Hashira Obanai Iguro mentioning the contents of the letter from Mitsuri Kanroji, it never showed Hashira's first-hand reaction while he read it.

This was not the case for the anime, as Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5 showed fans a flashback of Obanai reading Mitsuri's letter.

In the letter, Mitsuri explained that after their training, she had tea with Tanjiro. During that, she observed how Tanjiro would "go to heaven" and return every time he would eat or drink anything sweet.

Interactions between Kamado Tanjiro and other Demon Slayers

Tanjiro and other Demon Slayers as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

The Demon Slayer manga never really showed interactions between Tanjiro Kamado and the other demon slayers, i.e., the ones who were background characters.

However, similar to the previous episodes, Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5 saw Tanjiro Kamado trying to help the background characters. This included a scene where the demon slayers took a bath together, all while trying to bear the pain they had from their bruises.

Additional scenes in Obanai's Sword Skill Revision Training

Tanjiro Kamado as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

While Ufotable only added short anime-original scenes in Demon Slayer's latest episode, it did not fail to give fans more anime-original battle scenes. One such scene was shown as part of Obanai's Sword Skill Revision Training program.

The anime-original scene saw Tanjiro fight Obanai and pass the training program by slashing Obanai's haori with his bokuto.

These were all the anime-original scenes we found in the anime's latest episode. If we missed out on any, do comment below.

