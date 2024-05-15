Demon Slayer season 4's Infinity Castle scene is anime-original content done right, and other series should take note

It’s safe to say that Demon Slayer season 4 is off to a good start since fans were quite happy with the first episode released this week on Sunday. There were plenty of talking points among fans since it was a one-hour special.

Fans were treated to some amazing visuals, all thanks to Ufotable’s consistent efforts. The animation studio has been consistent with how it has animated the entire episode. While the studio is known for adapting the manga as it is, viewers were pleasantly surprised to see an anime-original scene.

This scene involved Sanemi Shinazugawa and Obanai Iguro, some of the strongest Hashiras in the organization who play an important role in the overarching story. Other shonen titles should take notes because Ufotable put up a masterclass on adding anime-original scenes in any anime series.

Why Demon Slayer season 4’s anime-original scene was perfect?

Often, netizens complain when they encounter filler scenes/episodes in their favorite anime series. There are a variety of reasons why studios add filler content. The main reason is to create a buffer period so that there is ample source material content for the studios to animate.

Most studios add irrelevant slice-of-life elements to their filler content in a shonen title, which can be frustrating for fans to watch. One of the main reasons fans watch shonen titles is that the action and filler content would be well-received if the episode featured good-quality action.

This is precisely what Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 managed to do. The anime-original scene in question was a short fight sequence involving two of the most popular characters whose fighting styles had not been revealed yet.

In an arc where there isn’t much action, it gave Ufotable to flex their creative muscles and put out content that made the studio famous in the first place. The particle effects shown for the Hahsiras’ fighting styles were incredible. Furthermore, it did a great job teasing the fanbase about what to expect in the subsequent season.

The Infinity Castle was teased in the earlier seasons. However, its importance was certainly understated. The fact that demon hunters found the lair in which demons resided was, in a way, an indication of an all-out war between the demon hunters and Muzan.

There are two main reasons why the Hashira Training arc is important. The first reason is it initiates Giyu Tomioka’s character development. The second reason is that it is a plot point that marks the beginning of a do-or-die war against Muzan and the Upper Moon demons.

To summarize, Ufotable did a great job refraining from using slice-of-life scenes for the filler content. Furthermore, the anime-original content also gave viewers insight into the overarching story’s future. This is why other shonen anime titles should take notes on how Ufotable directed and used the anime-original scene in the anime.

