Denji's choice in Chainsaw Man chapter 206 shows that he will never become what Makima wanted him to be

Chainsaw Man chapter 206 was another great installment in the chaotic ongoing narrative. Just when it felt like things couldn't heat up any further, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto exceeded expectations. The last few chapters focused on Denji, and this one showed that the boy has truly grown. This was done through the decision he took to face the Falling Devil head-on.

True, the Devil's psychological attack was too much for him as it quite literally brought him back (reverted to his original form). However, his sole decision to jump in despite the War Devil Yoru's warnings testifies to an important fact— Denji will never be what Makima wanted him to be, i.e., an obedient yes-man with no autonomy of his own.

Chainsaw Man: Latest chapter shows Denji will never be what Makima intended for him

Denji (Image via Viz Media)

The most recent Chainsaw Man chapter witnessed Denji break out of his "decision paralysis," even if for a brief moment. This happened when, after facing the Fire Devil, the boy turned his attention to the Falling Devil-Yoru bout. The War Devil had been pushed back, and Falling was preparing to fulfill her mission, i.e., "plunge mankind into an abyss of terror."

Despite Yoru's warnings, Denji charged forth towards the Falling Devil. Now, barring that he fell prey to her mental attack, his decision to charge displays how far he has come. In essence, the Devil allowed Denji a chance to save Yoru/Asa. These were individuals who felt something for him, emotionally, but seeing the present state and the destruction caused, Denji charged in.

Now, not to be mistaken, this is in no way an attempt to make Denji's choice to fight the Falling Devil look like a bad one. This is further emphasized by Yoru screaming out for him, as Asa switches in and takes a risk by shooting through with her right hand (trapped under rubble). Mirroring the first time it happened, Asa returned the favor by actively jumping to the boy's rescue and grabbing onto him.

But back to the crux, this moment in Chainsaw Man is Fujimoto showcasing Denji breaking free of his decision paralysis. He was presented with two choices, and he took the one he felt was most suitable. Putting aside the fact that what he chose may have been wrong, he still managed to do it. In return, it is awarded by Asa rushing to his aid.

This moment stresses a theme from Part I, which has been in focus for Part II— Good and Bad coexist, and accountability for the bad leads to growth. In other words, recalling bad decisions/events and taking responsibility results in the development of oneself. Denji is visibly a stronger and better person now, as choosing the poorer of the two decisions is better than doing nothing at all.

This aligns with what Makima wanted for Denji in Chainsaw Man. She was edging him towards being a good yes-man, accepting what was told to him and doing as he was directed to. Put simply, under her, he was going through life without thinking and didn't participate unless she asked him to. By doing what he did in chapter 206, he essentially defies what she intended for him.

In conclusion

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man chapter 206 presents a vital moment in Denji’s evolution. The boy has successfully pushed past a lingering issue— his battle with decision paralysis. By opting to face the Falling Devil in spite of being aware of the odds and Yoru's warnings, Denji proves that he will never be what Makima wanted him to be. This development is a subtle reference to the former Control Devil's manipulation.

Denji was being shaped as passive, a vessel lacking agency. In the present scenario, he acts of his own accord, free of any demands or control. Ironically, it doesn't turn out to be a smart decision, given that his opponent is a Primal Fear. But that is just the message— growth lies in courage. Moreover, Asa repays Denji for the past by risking herself and rushing to his rescue.

Thus, an important theme is put forth— flawed action trumps lifeless obedience. Through failure, Denji’s autonomy proves that he is finally his own person.

