Denji's final words to Nayuta in Chainsaw Man may have set her off on a dark path

Chainsaw Man's plot is progressing in shocking ways, and each chapter brings forth a new revelation that is nothing less than stunning. Recent events have established War Devil Yoru as humanity's greatest threat. Elsewhere, the Death Devil and Miri Sugo look to be seeking Denji's help in stopping the chaos created by the War Devil.

Ad

But amidst all this, fans yet hold on to the hope that a specific face surfaces sooner or later. The character in question is none other than Nayuta, the incarnation of the Control Devil. As is known, she was one of the few individuals quite close to Denji before a series of unfortunate events led to her demise (speculated).

However, it is possible that if she does return, she may be on a different, yet familiar, path, and that can be attributed to Denji's final words to her.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: Denji and Nayuta's last interaction may have sent the latter down a dark path

Denji and Nayuta (Image via Viz Media)

To begin with, the Chainsaw Man fandom remains divided over the actual status of Nayuta. Despite her severed head being presented by Barem Bridge at the beginning of the Aging Devil Arc, many believe that her death was faked. This can be true considering her role in the story and, more importantly, her bond with Denji.

Ad

In this feature, Nayuta is presumed to be alive but kept separate from the ongoing chaos. She was last seen alive at the end of the Chainsaw Man Church Arc, when Barem faked being controlled by her, and the angry mob turned on her. From that point, her status has been largely shrouded in mystery.

However, it cannot be ruled out that she may have somehow survived the encounter. Flight is a possible option, or the Death Devil (then posing as Fami) could have swooped in to the rescue. At the time, Death was believed to be in tandem with Barem and pulling the strings from the shadows.

Ad

So either way, Nayuta made it out alive, but not without scars of her own. The implication here is Denji's final words to her, where he told her not to be around him anymore. Now it is obvious that he was intending to protect her. But again, Nayuta is a child and likely couldn't comprehend the full extent of what he meant.

Nayuta (Image via Viz Media)

This may have been a tipping point for her to adopt a darker path, a road once travelled by her former incarnation, Makima. After all, they are both the Control Devil, and though Kishibe endeavored to have her grow to be different, that may not happen.

Ad

Denji was the only family Nayuta had in Chainsaw Man and the one she was close to. When such words left his mouth, she likely experienced a strong sense of hurt and confusion. Now with no guide, she might have yielded to the Control Devil nature in her, i.e., gradually being reshaped into what Makima was.

Though well-intentioned, Denji's final words may have kicked off Nayuta’s potential transformation into something twisted. Feeling abandoned and betrayed by the one she trusted, the girl could internalize the view that true strength lies in control, not relationships. This is what Makima was - manipulative and coldly pragmatic.

Ad

If Nayuta has indeed turned to this side, her development into a Machiavellian force stems from the pain of Denji’s words. He was the anchor keeping her from her Control Devil instincts. Thus, Denji may have inadvertently put her on a Makima-like trajectory, only now with sharper insight and something personal.

In conclusion

Makima (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man has succeeded in making Nayuta’s fate one of the series' great mysteries. Though one thing is undeniable - her bond with Denji. Their last interaction, where he meant to save her, may instead have severed her last tether to humanity.

Ad

Her Control Devil nature leans toward domination and manipulation. Those instincts could resurface without Denji’s grounding presence. Unlike Makima in Chainsaw Man, the dark-haired girl would be shaped by pain rooted in rejection and betrayal from the only one she considered family.

This makes her even more dangerous, fusing Makima’s cunning with a personal driver. Nayuta may return not as the innocent child Denji so dearly protected, but as a Machiavellian figure epitomizing a darker legacy.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More