Did Eren teleport everyone to the Paths in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3? Explained

The first special of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 aired today in Japan, marking the beginning of the series' conclusion. Fans lauded what they saw, saying that the events witnessed were well worth the extremely long wait since the conclusion of the final season's second part.

However, one aspect of the first special of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 has piqued the interest of fans, who appear to be confused about what happened. The first special contains a scene in which Eren Yeager appears to have physically transported his friends into the Paths.

While this isn’t too far from the truth of what actually happened, it’s still not wholly accurate. Follow along as this article fully breaks down exactly what happened in this scene in the first special of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3.

Fans still confused about role of Paths, what it means when visited as of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3

Visiting the Paths, explained

Following Hange Zoe’s harrowing sacrifice in the first special of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3, the survivors of the Survey Corps, now led by Armin Arlert, head onward to Marleya. They do so in a plane, which allows them to fly over the Rumbling and the Colossal Titans.

The group is discussing how to stop Eren's monstrous new Founding Titan form when they are unexpectedly transported to the Paths world. They call out for Eren, hoping to persuade him to stop so they don't have to stop him themselves. Mikasa is also seen saying that she does not want to fight him, but will be forced to if he does not stop this himself.

Eren eventually responds to them, showing himself before them as a child and standing in front of the tree of Paths. They chase after him, but Ymir eventually appears beside him, prompting Eren to leave his friends with a parting message and remove them from the world of the Paths. Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3’s first special then sees the group return to the airplane.

This transition is somewhat confusing, so it’s understandable for fans to be under the impression that Eren physically transports everyone to the world of the Paths. The fact that the Survey Corps members appear to be physically moving throughout the world of the Paths further supports and justifies such an interpretation.

However, in both the first special of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 and all prior instances of visiting the Paths, the visitors are not physically transported there. The Paths are instead a mental projection onto their current psyche, giving them the sensation of having been physically brought to another world.

Thus, Eren does not in reality physically teleport everyone to the world of the Paths at any point in the anime or manga series. Instead, he uses their Eldian biology to allow them to mentally visit and perceive the world of the Paths.

This allows him, as the Founding Titan and the Coordinate point where all Paths meet, to communicate with anyone of the Eldian race who he wants to. In this case, those are his friends and former allies.

