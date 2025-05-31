Did Geto do more good or evil in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen's Suguru Geto stands as quite an intriguing character when looked at the series as a whole. Introduced as Gojo Satoru's best friend and his classmate, the pair together were dubbed "The Strongest" during their Jujutsu High days. He was the only one capable of matching up to a young Gojo and had established himself well enough among sorcerers.

However, a change of led to the pair treading entirely different paths. Ultimately, Geto suffered massive injuries when ge fought Yuta and Gojo was the last person he saw before his demise. With the series' conclusion in 2024, many have wondered if Geto did more good than bad. Geto's actions likely leaned towards him doing more bad, given the series providing no definite answer.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Geto did more evil than good

Suguru Geto (Image via MAPPA)

While it may seem harsh, Suguru Geto's actions in Jujutsu Kaisen need to considered from beginning to end as a whole. This excludes what was done after his demise, i.e., when Kenjaku was in control of his body. So this would essentially include the events from Gojo's Past Arc (and Geto's introduction) right up till Jujutsu Kaisen 0, where he met his end.

As a student, Geto had noble intentions. Like his comrades, he fought Curses and using his Cursed Technique, added the powerful ones to his arsenal. Along with Gojo, they were deemed as the most powerful and would be tasked with the toughest of missions. The series provides no estimate on the lives saved, as this number could also include those he saved by consuming Curses too.

To put it plainly, he believed that it was the duty of the strong to protect the weak - an approach he chose to live by. However, things changed for him following Riko Amanai's death in Jujutsu Kaisen. He began to question everything, even whether or not non-sorcerers deserved protecting, as Curses arose from their negative emotions and leaky Cursed Energy.

Suguru Geto (Image via MAPPA)

During this time, whilst on a mission, he massacred an entire village due to how they had treated two young sorcerers. Thus, a new version of Geto was born, one that wanted only the strong to survive. His belief changed to sorcerers being the superior beings and humans were nothing but "monkeys". Thus, Geto had developed a deep hatred for non-sorcerers and wished to eradicate them.

To further his cause, he took over the Star Religious Group and began collecting Curses. Again, there is no official record stating how many lives he took between the period of his defection and the events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. But given how much he loathed non-sorcerers, his disregard for their lives led him to allow Curses to kill them if they were of no use to him. Not to mention, he also killed his own parents.

Logically, this would exceed all the good he had done when he was a student. Him developing an extremist ideology and acting on it likey resulted in many losing their lives. Not to mention, the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons also contributed to this, taking the lives of both sorcerers and non-sorcerers. It cannot be denied that his methods led to substantial and hence, caused more harm than good.

Final Thoughts

Suguru Geto (Image via MAPPA)

To conclude, Suguru Geto’s path in Jujutsu Kaisen was a tragic one, descending from idealistic protector to radicalized antagonist. His initial years at Jujutsu High were defined by noble intentions and significant contributions in battling Curses. However, Rika Amanai's death, the root cause of Curses and other incidents sparked a profound ideological shift.

Geto ultimately choosing extremism - marked by mass murder, manipulating Cursed Spirits, and the chaos of the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons - overwrites the good he once did. Though the series furnishes no definite numbers or judgement, Geto's actions are loud enough. There was suffering and death caused due to his belief in creating an ideal world ruled by the powerful.

So, when looked at from start to finish, the dark-haired man's evil outweighs the good. His character exemplifies the devastation that can be seen when ideals are left unchecked.

