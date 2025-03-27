Did Ishimori and Kai end up together in Honey Lemon Soda episode 12? Explained

Honey Lemon Soda episode 12 was released on March 27, 2025. Even though Kai indirectly showed his feelings to Ishimori in the previous installment, the female protagonist still couldn't break out of her shell. Moreover, Kai even confessed his feelings to Ishimori in private, hoping she would push her love more fiercely. So, what happened to them in the end?

During the morning assembly, Kai publicly asked Ishimori to date him. This was an answer to Ishimori's confession that was left unanswered the previous day. After their conversation exchange, before Ayumi and her friends, Kai and Ishimori were all but confirmed as a couple. However, an official confession sealed the deal as the anime ended with the union of its protagonists as a couple.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 12: Explaining the dating status of Ishimori and Kai

Ishimori and Kai as seen in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Honey Lemon Soda episode 12 commenced where it left off as Kai kissed Ishimori on the nurse's bed after she confessed his love for the male protagonist. The next day, Ishimori was feeling surreal as she couldn't believe what had happened between her and Kai the day before. Soon, Kai appeared before her, and Ishimori ran away.

The female protagonist then told Ayumi about everything that had happened. As expected, Ayumi was over the moon, but she wanted Ishimori to demand an answer to her feelings from Kai. As everyone returned to class, Ishimori's desk had flowers and a confession letter. However, Kai told her to ignore it, leaving Ishimori confused.

Afterward, when Ishimori was standing in an empty room, hoping to confront Kai again regarding her feelings, the male protagonist entered the classroom. Ishimori was adamant about confessing, but Kai took the initiative and confessed that he was in love with the female protagonist. This sent Ishimori to her knees as she again confessed her feelings for Kai.

Ishimori and Kai before Ayumi's group (Image via J.C. Staff)

The next day, Honey Lemon Soda episode 12 focused on Kai picking Ishimori up from the ground before Ayumi's group. The group started teasing the two about their closeness, to which Kai blatantly replied that he and Ishimori were close because they loved each other.

After a moment of silence, Honey Lemon Soda episode 12 saw everyone scream with joy. However, Ishimori, due to the intensity of the scene, stated that she and Kai still weren't dating. As expected, Kai didn't comment on anything as everyone returned to their classes. Later that day, when the Student Council was asking Kai to deliver the morning speech, Ishimoti asked Kao to become her boyfriend.

Ishimori and Kai before the entire school (Image via J.C. Staff)

However, Kai was forced to leave as this wasn't a proper place for a confession. The next day, in Honey Lemon Soda episode 12, during the morning assembly, Kai opened his speech by asking Ishimori to become her girlfriend and ended his morning speech like nothing had happened.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 12 saw the entire school scream with joy. While the hearts of some girls were broken into bits, most were happy for Ishimori. Episode 12 also saw Kai reach towards Ishimori as the female protagonist termed her current condition as the start of something new.

