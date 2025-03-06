Honey Lemon Soda episode 9: Uka reveals her past to her parents

Honey Lemon Soda episode 9, titled Goodbye, Clumsy Me, was released on March 6, 2025, and focused on Uka as she managed to muster up her courage and resolve the misunderstanding with her father, stemming from miscommunication.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 9 revealed how harmless praises, stemming from Uka's rather reserved and tame nature, took a toll on her life. It also showed how her father's overbearing nature contributed to her timidity. Episode 9 mainly adapted chapters 19, 20, and 21. Fans can start reading from chapter 22 to progress with the plot.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Honey Lemon Soda episode 9.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 9 highlights

Uka in her childhood as shown in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Honey Lemon Soda episode 9 diverged from the ending of episode 8 and began with a flashback. The flashback depicted how toddler Uka’s overly calm and quiet nature was rewarded with praise, which eventually led to her father keeping her away from any tasks that didn’t align with academic success or required unnecessary effort.

The episode then cuts to the present day, with Uka’s summer break coming to an end and everyone returning to school. On her way home, Uka decided to enter a karaoke venue with her friend group for the first time.

Meanwhile, her father, Ishimori Yoshimi, was conversing with a colleague about a few students from Uka’s high school. Yoshimi and his colleague pointed out how the students from Uka’s school had flashy appearances, which did not align with Yoshimi’s vision of how students should present themselves.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 9: Yoshimi (Image via J.C. Staff)

Eventually, Uka’s father saw her exiting the karaoke venue with her flashy group of friends, igniting a spark for further conflict. Later, Yoshimi questioned Uka about her trip to karaoke, and the argument escalated into him deciding that she should transfer to a different school to stay away from her "unruly" friends. He then reached out to Uka’s school to request a transfer while simultaneously reporting that she was being bullied by her classmates.

Angered by the false allegations, Uka’s classmates confronted Yoshimi, but the situation worsened when one of them mentioned that Uka had been bullied in middle school something Yoshimi had no idea about.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 9: Kai (Image via J.C. Staff)

Realizing that Yoshimi’s actions could push Uka back into her old, withdrawn personality, Tomoya and Kai decided to intervene. Kai reached out to Uka, urging her to speak up, despite Yoshimi warning him to stay away from her.

Eventually, Uka confronted her father, revealing the truth about her middle school bullying and how she had grown as a person thanks to Kai and her new friends. To further support her case, Kai brought in her former bullies from episode 1 to testify, effectively ending the ordeal. Yoshimi, realizing his mistake, ultimately withdrew his decision to transfer Uka and acknowledged the positive influence of her new friends.

Final Thoughts

Honey Lemon Soda episode 10 will be released on March 13, 2025, and will start adapting the manga from chapter 19. The episodes so far have focused on Uka and her struggles with socializing, as well as her family. The next few episodes will mainly focus on Kai and his issues, including his family and what he actually does after school.

