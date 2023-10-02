Does Dragon Ball Magic deserve the pre-announcement hate it's getting? Explored

With leaks about Dragon Ball Magic surfacing online, fans are convinced that the announcement set to take place at Comic-Con this month will be related to the rumored upcoming anime. However, all the speculation didn't exactly please fans, as they went after the series the moment they found out about its premise.

Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball series has released three canon series to date. With Dragon Ball Super having ended in 2018, fans were only left with movies and promotional anime released by Toei Animation. However, with the rumored upcoming anime, they will have a new series to watch.

What is Dragon Ball Magic?

Dragon Ball Magic is a rumored web anime series set to be released by the Dragon Ball franchise. This information hasn't been confirmed by any official sources. Instead, it was provided by two prominent Dragon Ball anime leakers, @DBSHype and @SupaChronicles, on X. Hence, fans are certain that the leak is true.

According to the leak, Toei Animation is set to release a new anime on Crunchyroll, which is directed by Aya Komaki. The character designs for the series are reportedly provided by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, while animators like Shintani, Kubota, and Takahashi will also be part of the project.

According to the leak, the story will take place right before the end of the Dragon Ball Z timeline. It will see Goku and Supreme Kai being turned into children by a demon. The duo will go on a universe-wide search for the villain, hoping to turn their bodies back to normal.

During this journey, Goku and Supreme Kai will travel to several new planets and fight new enemies. While old characters will make appearances in the series, many new ones will also be introduced.

What are the pros and cons of Dragon Ball Magic?

The biggest pro of the rumored Dragon Ball Magic is that fans will finally get to watch a new series from the franchise after waiting for half a decade. Dragon Ball Super ended in 2018. Depending on whether the rumored anime will be released, fans will be able to watch a new Dragon Ball series after a gap of five or six years.

Additionally, considering the plot, the series could be a bit light-hearted. Fans can expect to see Goku and Supreme Kai in a slice-of-life style of anime.

As for the cons of Dragon Ball Magic, there are several, starting with the fact that an original series would push back a possible canon anime by years. Fans had been highly anticipating the Granolah arc to be animated. However, with an original anime being given preference, the Dragon Ball Super sequel could get delayed by years.

Additionally, the plot of the rumored anime sounds very similar to that of Dragon Ball GT, where Goku went on a universe-wide search for Black Star Dragon Balls after he was mistakenly turned into a child by Emperor Pilaf. Moreover, most fans found the plot device of a young Goku to be boring. They believe it is a clear indication that the studio is trying to appease its audience using nostalgic elements.

Is the hate for Dragon Ball Magic online justified?

Considering that fans had been waiting for Dragon Ball Super 2 to be announced and could instead get an original anime, their disappointment is understandable. Additionally, as revealed by the leak, the story of the rumored series isn't going to be as different from Dragon Ball GT, meaning several elements might not leave fans excited.

That said, Dragon Ball Magic is yet to be officially announced. Therefore, the fact that the anime is getting hate is unjustified and undeserved.

Fans can expect the anime to be announced at New York Comic-Con on October 12, 2023.

