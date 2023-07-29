Does Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finally reveal Megumi Fushiguro's mother? Explained

The latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has wowed the fans with an incredible anime adaptation of Gojo Satoru versus Toji Fushiguro. The former made a miraculous recovery and awakened the true powers of his limitless to end the life of Toji Fushiguro, the sorcerer killer.

However, one of the episode's highlights was when Toji Fushiguro remembered his wife during the last moments of his life.

As Toji Fushiguro stood with half of his torso obliterated by Satoru Gojo's Hollow Purple, his mind went back to the happy days when he cared for his family deeply, and he regretted not being able to let go of his pride.

It was evident that Toji Fushiguro cared deeply for his family. Otherwise, he wouldn’t recall the serene faces of his wife and his son, Megumi, during his last breath. For the first time in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans were teased with the visual of Megumi's mother. This article explains more about Megumi's mother.

Megumi's mother is finally shown in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4

The highly anticipated episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 saw Satoru Gojo unveil the mystery of the reverse cursed technique to revive miraculously from the clutches of death. As he recovered using RCT, he also awakened the true powers of his limitless.

Delirious with his awakened powers, everything seemed right for Gojo. The serenity of the battle's entire atmosphere was an objective correlative of Gojo's emotions. Gojo combined his Red and Blue to cast Hollow Purple on the Sorcerer Killer, bringing the battle to a conclusion.

Toji Fushiguro as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Standing on the battlefield, bleeding, with half of his torso ripped, Toji Fushiguro recalled the memories of his wife and child. For the first time, fans of the series caught a glimpse of Megumi's mother. She held baby Megumi and smiled peacefully with her eyes closed.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has done a fabulous job in terms of throwing light on the origin of Megumi Fushiguro's birth. However, there are still a lot of things that fans do not know about Megumi's mother, except that she died shortly after Megumi's birth.

Megumi's childhood as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Gege Akutami, the author of Jujutsu Kaisen, has confirmed the death of Megumi's biological mother in the extras of his manga volume nine. While mentioning the reason why Toji Fushiguro had become the person that he was, Akutami said:

"He (Toji) became unstable while with the Zen'in household but calmed down thanks to Megumi-mama. However, she died soon after Megumi was born, so Toji ended up like this."

Akutami hasn't elaborated on the cause of Megumi's mother's death. However, various theories from the fandom suggest that his mother probably died shortly after his birth from an illness. There's another possibility that she was probably assassinated by members of the Zenin clan.

However, it's a far-fetched idea because assassinating an outsider like Megumi's mother posits no merit for the Zenin Family. Therefore, the first scenario is the most likely conclusion that the fans of the series can come to.

Numbah5 @KiddN3xTDoor



#JJK #JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/Gywfn2AROM Shortly after giving birth to their blessing, Toji's love died. He appears to have buried his trauma and depended on Megumi's mother as his anchor to reality because without her, Toji quickly fell into old habits/coping mechanisms.

Additionally, neither the Jujutsu Kaisen manga nor the anime revealed the name of Megumi's biological mother.

While Fushiguro seems to be the surname of Megumi's mother, Gege Akutami hasn't explicitly confirmed this. As a result, many fans feel that Fushiguro might be the name of Tsumiki's (Megumi's step-sibling's) mother.

Toji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Born without cursed energy, Toji was treated harshly by the Zenin Family and eventually became unstable. It was then that he met Megumi's mother, who changed his life.

She was the only woman whom Toji cared for and loved genuinely. Following her death, Toji became heartbroken and eventually married another woman (Tsumiki's mother). However, he couldn't feel the same, and that's why he left.

Gege Akutami also mentioned in the extras of Volume 9 of Jujutsu Kaisen that Toji Fushiguro was a womanizer. However, the fact that he seemed to remember his wife at the last moment of his life speaks a lot about how special Megumi's mother was to him.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

