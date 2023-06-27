10 mysteries that will be solved in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is almost here. This season will answer a lot of questions that fans have had for a while, especially after the remarkable first season and the movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Gege Akutami's magnum opus follows the story of a boy named Yuji Itadori who finds himself in the world of sorcerers after digesting a finger of an ancient curse named Ryomen Sukuna.

After the events of the first season and the movie, season 2 will adapt two of the most crucial arcs in the story: The Hidden Inventory arc, or Gojo's Past arc, and the Shibuya Incident arc. Of course, the upcoming season will solve many mysteries surrounding the characters as well as the events previously shown. So, this article will highlight ten mysteries that will be solved by the end of the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Disclaimer: The following article contains huge spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and anime.

Gojo and Geto's friendship and nine other mysteries that will be unveiled in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

1) Origin of Megumi Fushiguro

Toji Fushiguro and Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Mappa)

Megumi Fushiguro has a backstory of his own that needs a lot of focus. Fortunately, in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans will finally have an answer to his origin. In the Hidden Inventory arc or Gojo's Past arc, it has been described that his father is none other than Toji Fushiguro, who belongs to the Zenin Clan.

Being born without cursed energy, Toji faced harsh treatment and discrimination from his clan members. As a result, he left the clan and married an outsider. His disdain for his clan is apparent as he changed his name from Zenin to Fushiguro. Megumi Fushiguro was his father's ultimate trump card that he had hidden from the eyes of the Zenin clan.

2) How Gojo learned the awakened power of the Limitless

Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Gege Akutami)

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Gojo's past will be explored to a certain extent. Fans will be delighted to see how he awakened the core of his cursed energy. While battling against Toji Fushiguro, Gojo, in a state of absolute peril, learned the art of Reverse Cursed Technique to heal all his mortal wounds. Moreover, he awakened the true potential of Limitless to use a technique that is unknown to many of his own clan - Hollow Purple.

3) The identity of the spy

Mechamaru in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Mappa Studio)

An unprecedented scene occurred in Kyoto arc when the villains of Jujutsu Kaisen seem to have all the inside information about the Jujutsu High. That naturally led Gojo and the higherups to believe that there was a traitor amongst them. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will reveal the identity of that traitor.

So, the traitor or the 'mole' was none other than Mechamaru, also known as Kokichi Muta, the second-year student of Kyoto Jujutsu High. Using unregistered puppets he stole invaluable information and provided them to the enemies. He made a binding vow with Mahito and promised to give intel in exchange for a fully functional and healthy body, provided the villain wouldn't hurt anyone from Kyoto Jujutsu High.

4) The reason why Gojo took Megumi Fushiguro in

Gojo Satoru recruits Megumi Fushiguro (Image via Mappa)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will give viewers a huge update on the relationship between Gojo Satoru and Megumi Fushiguro. At the end of the battle between Toji Fushiguro and Gojo, the former tells the latter about Megumi's existence. Perhaps, Toji had second thoughts about the agreement he made with Naobito and felt that Megumi would be in the right hands of someone like Gojo. Moroever, as Toji mentioned, Megumi was his ultimate trump card. That's how the Six Eyes user took Megumi in and started taking care of him.

5) The mystery around Master Tengen

Riko Amanai, the Star Plasma Vessel for Master Tengen (Image via Mappa)

Even though Gojo's Past arc hasn't really provided the viewers with much information on Master Tengen, many facts related to his powers are described. Master Tengen's exceptionally strong barrier techniques act as the pillars for the Jujutsu High.

However, every five hundred years, he requires a vessel to keep his powers in check and stabilize the jujutsu world, or else he could potentially lose his rationality. As such, a Star Plasma Vessel is selected every five hundred years for Master Tengen. Therefore, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will definitely provide many facts about Master Tengen.

6) Gojo And Geto's friendship

Geto and Gojou in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Mappa)

It's hard to believe how Gojo and Geto Suguru were friends, despite having polar opposite ideologies. However, it's true that they were once students of Jujutsu High and were best buddies. The story of their camaraderie will be unveiled in the upcoming season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

7) The reason behind Geto's change of ideologies

Geto sees caged Mimiko and Nanako in a village (Image via Jujutsu Kaisen manga/Gege Akutami)

In Jujutsu Kaisen 0, it was mentioned how Geto and Gojo were once buddies, studying at the Jujutsu High together. However, it wasn't explicitly shown why Geto turned into a villain. How he developed a God-complex and started to look down upon the non-sorcerers was scarcely defined in the first season as well as in the film. However, in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, viewers will finally see the reasons why Geto's worldview changed.

A series of tragic events, including the deaths of Riko Amanai and Yu Haibara, shattered his personal beliefs. He started to identify the non-sorcerers as "monkeys." When he finally learned that it was the non-sorcerers whose negative energies give birth to the curses, he decided to eradicate everyone and create a world where only the sorcerers would thrive in.

8) Mimiko and Nanako's relationship with Geto Suguru

Mimiko and Nanako Hasaba (Image via Gege Akutami)

Mikimo and Nanako Hasaba were first seen as allies of Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. So, in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans will be introduced to their backstory. In Gojo’s Past arc, Geto received a mission to purge a curse affecting a certain village. Upon entering the village, he found out that the villagers had kept two sorcerer girls in a battered and bruised state, believing that they were the ones behind the curses. Those inmates were actually Mimiko and Nanako whom Geto saved from the villagers.

9) The events of the October 31

Geto Suguru in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Mappa)

Near the end of the Fearsome Womb arc, Geto briefly mentioned the plan of October 31 that was to take place in Shibuya. Apart from mentioning that they plan to seal Gojo, Geto didn't reveal any more details about his grand plan. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will also cover Shibuya Incident arc, and fans will finally witness the reason why it's one of the best manga arcs of all time.

10) The reason why Geto is still alive

Kenjaku & Geto (Image via Gege Akutami/Mappa Studio)

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film is a prequel to anime. Therefore, if Geto was truly killed in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film, then how did he appear in season 1? This mystery will be uncovered in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. The Geto that viewers know in Jujutsu Kaisen after the events of the film is not Geto but an ancient sorcerer named Kenjaku. He has survived into the modern world by implanting his brain onto other people's bodies. That surely explains the scar on Geto's head as well. After Gojo dealt the death blow to his former friend, Kenjaku possessed Geto's body.

The jujutsu world has many mysteries that shall be unravelled with time, and Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, airing from July 6, 2023, promises to offer fans with many answers and delightful scenarios.

