Does Midoriya transform like All Might in My Hero Academia? Explored

My Hero Academia follows Izuku Midoriya, who gets the Quirk of One For All from his favorite superhero, All Might. One For All is a special kind of quirk that can be transferred to a successor and gathers the skills and might of its past users. Midoriya is the ninth user of One For All, following All Might, the former number one hero and a symbol of peace.

The ability of All Might to change from a thin and fragile form to a muscular and heroic one is one of his most iconic traits.

Fans have been questioning if My Hero Academia will ever give Midoriya his own muscular form or if he is able to transform like All Might.

The answer is more complicated than that because a number of factors affect whether or not such a transformation is required.

My Hero Academia: All Might's buff form is actually his true form

First and foremost, no, Midoriya does not transform like All Might in My Hero Academia anime and manga, mainly because of their differences in compatibility with One For All.

All Might's mentor and former sidekick, Gran Torino, claimed that All Might's body was susceptible to the Quirk, and he was able to use it without any problems and quickly became adept with it.

He also evolved a fighting technique that was based on his unmatched speed and strength, throwing punches and smashes that had the ability to alter the course of the weather.

This is a result of his training and injuries rather than something that came about because of his quirk. All Might revealed to Midoriya that, like him, he was once a scrawny child who had trained his body to withstand the overwhelming power of One For All.

All might showing his injury to Deku (Image via Studio Bones)

All Might is unable to use his muscular form as a result of serious injuries to his stomach and respiratory system sustained during a bloody battle with the villain All For One.

Therefore, he has a finite amount of time to transform into his buff form and make use of his full power before reverting to his weak body.

On the contrary, Midoriya's physique is not compatible with One For All because he was born without a quirk.

His body was unprepared for the sudden increase in power, and every time he attempted to use the Quirk, he broke bones and hurt himself as he found it difficult to control. He needed to learn how to gradually raise his limit and control the output of One For All.

Additionally, in order to defeat his opponents, he also had to modify his fighting technique to fit his quirk and use cunning and inventiveness. He picked up the trait of Full Cowl, which improves his overall abilities by distributing a tiny amount of One For All throughout his body, as seen in My Hero Academia.

One For All is a quirk that retains the quirks of its prior users in addition to bestowing superhuman strength. Since All Might could only utilize One For All's strength-enhancing abilities, he was unaware of this information.

Not only does Midoriya have the power of One For All, but he can also unlock six more Quirks, which, when combined with One For All, will grow more potent and adaptable throughout My Hero Academia.

Considering these variations, it's plausible that Midoriya won't require All Might's transformation or that his transformation will be of a different kind. Midoriya's transformation is dependent upon his physical and mental development, in addition to his proficiency with One For All and its additional Quirks.

However, My Hero Academia may present situations that require Midoriya to use One For All to the fullest extent possible without breaking any bones, although it doesn’t seem to be happening anytime soon.

He would have to train hard and intensely for this, just like All Might did when he was younger. If he succeeds in doing so, his increased strength and endurance might lead him to develop a physique similar to All Might.

In the end, Midoriya's change will be determined by his personal development and journey, as well as the circumstances and challenges that he will face.

He will always be the ninth and greatest user of One For All in My Hero Academia, regardless of whether he transforms like All Might in his own special way or not at all.

