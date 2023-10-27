Does the Uzuhiko Rasengan confirm Boruto as a universe destroying fighter? Explored

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, a manga series that has been gaining significant attention lately, sparked discussions recently within its community surrounding the Uzuhiko Rasengan. As the Boruto series progresses, there will likely be further exploration of Boruto's unparalleled destructive abilities.
The Uzuhiko Rasengan, introduced in chapter 2 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, is a formidable technique. It harnesses the ceaseless swirl of Earth's chakra and directs it into an adversary, causing their infused chakra to surge uncontrollably within their body.
Boruto's Uzuhiko Rasengan and his universe-destroying potential
The Uzuhiko Rasengan, a powerful variation of the Rasengan technique from the Naruto series, holds immense significance. Uzuhiko refers to an infused Rasengan that harnesses the planet's rotation, granting it unparalleled strength. This infusion allows Boruto to tap into the planet's energy and unleash it as a devastating force.
By utilizing the rotational energy of the planet, Boruto wields his Uzuhiko Rasengan as a formidable weapon capable of inflicting tremendous damage upon his adversaries. The idea of a fighter capable of destroying the universe raises intriguing questions about Boruto's abilities. While translated text and analysis videos offer glimpses into the potential of Uzuhiko Rasengan, it is crucial to consider its context within the Boruto narrative.
The series has gradually expanded its horizons by introducing cosmic elements and dimensions beyond the familiar ninja world. Boruto's potential to annihilate universes aligns with this narrative expansion, indicating his role in shaping not only his own world but also the fate of the entire universe.
The Uzuhiko Rasengan's introduction suggests that Boruto possesses the potential to become a fighter capable of destroying entire universes. According to the translated dialogue, Boruto's attack, utilizing the planet's rotation, extends beyond causing physical harm and holds cosmic significance. By manipulating the planet's energy, Boruto's Uzuhiko Rasengan possesses the power to disrupt the very fabric of the universe itself, establishing him as an immensely influential entity on a cosmic scale.
How did Boruto defeat Code with such ease in chapter 3 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex?
In the third chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, a fierce battle erupts between Boruto and Code. During the confrontation, Boruto surprises everyone with a new technique called Rasengan Uzuhiko, which leaves Code bewildered by its unique qualities. With his remarkable agility and teleportation-like moves, Boruto becomes virtually untouchable, causing frustration to build within Code.
Code's efforts prove futile as Boruto utilizes a formidable attack rooted in planetary rotation, ultimately defeating him. Although Code sustains injuries, he manages to survive. This confrontation serves as a testament to Boruto's burgeoning power and generates excitement among fans, who eagerly anticipate further potential displays.
As the story progresses, it is anticipated that Boruto will soar to new heights of strength, solidifying the Rasengan Uzuhiko as an overwhelmingly powerful technique with long-lasting repercussions.
Boruto's mastery of the Uzuhiko Rasengan enabled him to overpower Code, a formidable opponent. The ease with which Boruto defeats Code implies that his newfound power should not be underestimated. He has reached a level where he can effortlessly confront adversaries who were once considered unbeatable.
Final Thoughts
The Uzuhiko Rasengan introduced in Boruto serves as a foreshadowing of his extraordinary potential as a transformative fighter. By harnessing the energy derived from the planet's rotation, this technique grants him an unparalleled cosmic prowess. Through his effortless defeat of Code, Boruto solidifies his position as a formidable force, paving the way for an enthralling storyline.
The Uzuhiko Rasengan showcases his immense capabilities and solidifies his significance in the Boruto universe. Fans eagerly anticipate further exploration of his destructive potential, which promises to deliver an enthralling narrative.
