Dr. Stone season 3 episode 15: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 15 is set to release on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. With the Kingdom of Science having gained an incredibly powerful new ally in the form of Moz, Senku’s group likely will reassess their next moves and take a more frontal approach.

Unsurprisingly, fans are desperate to learn what the Kingdom of Science’s next move is in their war against Ibara’s Petrification Kingdom. Sadly, however, there was no verifiable spoiler info available for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 15 at the time of this article’s writing. That being said, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

This article will fully break down all currently available release information for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 15, and speculate on what to expect from the episode.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 15 likely to focus primarily on Moz vs Kirisame

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 15 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10:30 pm JST on Thursday, November 2, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window.

A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Sunday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, Crunchyroll is the best way to watch and support the series legally, even possibly the only way to do so via streaming depending on a specific region.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 15 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:30 am on Thursday, November 2, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 9:30 am on Thursday, November 2, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 1:30 pm on Thursday, November 2, 2023

Central European Time: 2 pm on Thursday, November 2, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 7 pm on Thursday, November 2, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 9:30 pm on Thursday, November 2, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 10:30 pm on Thursday, November 2, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 11 pm on Thursday, November 2, 2023

Episode 14 recap

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 14 began with Yuzuriha being revived, so the process of fixing the other statues could progress significantly faster. Chrome was then revived, and enlisted by Kaseki to help with the drone construction. Ukyo was also revived, with Amaryllis then arriving and sharing what happened to Kohaku and Ginro, as well as what Ginro learned of the master and Soyuz’s apparent relation to him.

The Kingdom of Science’s leaders then began strategizing a plan, analyzing the info they had and deducing that Kirisame has the Petrification Kingdom’s only Medusa Device. They also confirm that even Ibara’s inner circle doesn’t know the Master is a statue when Moz suddenly appears.

However, it’s quickly revealed that Moz wants to ally with the Kingdom of Science, but is in a three-way deadlock with Kirisame and Ibara due to the Master’s status being unknown.

After tense negotiations, their alliance is officially confirmed, with Moz being given a communication earpiece like Kohaku’s. Once Moz left, Senku and co celebrated their short-term victory and partner. Senku then gifted Moz a weapon, with which he would commit a night raid pretending to be an intruder. The episode ended with Moz’s night raid being successful and the Petrification Kingdom’s soldiers defeated.

What to expect (speculative)

With Moz now on their side and his night raid having begun, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 15 will begin with Moz having successfully drawn out Kirisame and the Petrification Device. Fans can expect to see Kirisame and Moz fight here, with the former likely recognizing and revealing the latter’s true identity to Ibara.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 15 should also see Senku and co successfully retrieve the Petrification Device in this moment and opportunity. Although they could fail, it seems unlikely considering the current circumstances of their war with the Petrification Kingdom. Combined with the fact that Moz is on their side, it seems Senku’s group will score an easy victory in the coming installment.

