Dr. Stone season 3 episode 14: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 14 is set to release on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. After Kohaku and Ginro’s noble sacrifices following what they learned about the Master, Amaryllis will play a major role in the coming episodes as the only spy Senku has left.

Unsurprisingly, fans are curious to learn what the Kingdom of Science’s next move will be in their war against Ibara’s Petrification Kingdom. Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information available for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 14 at the time of this article’s writing. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 14, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 14 likely to focus on Senku and Gen planning their next moves

Release date and time, where to watch

Expand Tweet

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 14 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, Crunchyroll is nevertheless the best platform to watch and support the series legally, even possibly the only way to do so via streaming depending on a specific region.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 14 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:30 AM, Thursday, October 26

Eastern Standard Time: 9:30 AM, Thursday, October 26

Greenwich Mean Time: 1:30 PM, Thursday, October 26

Central European Time: 2 PM, Thursday, October 26

Indian Standard Time: 7 PM, Thursday, October 26

Philippine Standard Time: 9:30 PM, Thursday, October 26

Japanese Standard Time: 10:30 PM, Thursday, October 26

Australia Central Standard Time: 13:00 AM, Thursday, October 26

Episode 13 recap

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13 began with Kaseki being revived as the other Kingdom of Science members had their statues rebuilt. After his revival, Kaseki restated his faith that he would be restored by his allies eventually before getting to work on repairing the mobile lab. He then started with making the bearing, which Senku claimed they would need to create their drone.

Kaseki and Senku were eventually able to successfully make a prototype drone but claimed it needed to become more stabilized before being actually usable. The episode then shifted focus to Ginro, who was called up to see the Master by Ibara. After Kohaku parted ways with him, she was confronted by Moz, who asserted that she was the traitor, prompting a fight between them.

Ginro, meanwhile, used a secret knockout gas to incapacitate Ibara, allowing him to snoop. He then discovered that the Master had not only been petrified for quite some time but also bore a striking resemblance to Soyuz. Ibara then chased Ginro out and stabbed him fatally, prompting Kohaku to rescue him and briefly retreat. The episode ended with Kohaku electing to petrify herself and Ginro to save his life while entrusting Amaryllis with continuing their infiltration.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With Kaseki revived and Kohaku and Ginro now petrified, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 14 will likely confirm that the Kingdom of Science has essentially gone one step forward and two steps back. Losing two of their three spies is undoubtedly a major blow, especially when one of the two is also the Kingdom of Science’s strongest currently available fighter.

Nevertheless, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 14 should see Senku and the squad move forward, likely prioritizing getting the drone up and running and reviving another fighter from their group. This will most likely be Ukyo, but Senku, Gen, and Ryusui could also see more value in reviving someone like Chrome for a more tactically oriented approach than a strength-focused one.

Be sure to keep up with all Dr. Stone anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.