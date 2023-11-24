Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19 is set to release on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 10:30 PM JST. Following the unbelievable events of the previous installment, fans are excited to see Senku and Ibara finally square off one-versus-one to decide the victor in their Kingdoms’ battle.

Unsurprisingly, fans are desperate to learn what the Kingdom of Science’s next move is in their war against Ibara’s Petrification Kingdom. However, there’s sadly no verifiable spoiler info available for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19 at the time of this article’s writing. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19 begins Senku and Ibara’s one-on-one showdown to decide a victor

Release date and time, where to watch

Expand Tweet

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10:30 PM JST on Thursday, November 30, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, Crunchyroll is nevertheless the best way to watch and support the series legally, even possibly the only way to do so via streaming depending on a specific region.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 5:30 AM, Thursday, November 30

Eastern Standard Time: 8:30 AM, Thursday, November 30

Greenwich Mean Time: 1:30 PM, Thursday, November 30

Central European Time: 2:30 PM, Thursday, November 30

Indian Standard Time: 7 PM, Thursday, November 30

Philippine Standard Time: 9:30 PM, Thursday, November 30

Japanese Standard Time: 10:30 PM, Thursday, November 30

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:00 AM, Friday, December 1.

Episode 18 recap

Ibara's efforts in the previous installment set him up for a one-on-one with Senku in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18 began with Hyoga seemingly retreating from Moz, with the latter following him onto the shore. However, it’s revealed that Hyoga actually was waiting on Senku and Co. to make him what he needed for his kudayari spear. Upon receiving it, he was able to quickly and easily overwhelm Moz despite the latter’s natural genius and strength with spear fighting.

Yo, meanwhile, was trying to figure out how to activate the Medusa Device while also bluffing with it to keep Ibara’s soldiers away from him. However, Ibara then dove into the water and gave the Medusa Device a command to activate, causing Yo to become petrified. Ibara then retrieved the Medusa Device from him, deciding to set it to activate in 15 minutes before having Oarashi swallow it and run to the center of the island.

As the Kingdom of Science’s power team made a mad dash to restrain Oarashi, Senku, Chrome, and Ryusui tried coming up with a plan. Ibara then returned to the island once the Medusa Device’s light went away, retrieving it from Oarashi’s statue. He then followed footsteps to the mobile lab, where Senku’s voice tried activating the Medusa Device over the cellphone. When this didn’t work, Senku confronted Ibara personally as the episode ended.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Unsurprisingly, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19 is all but certain to open up with a focus on exactly how Senku was able to survive the Medusa Device’s petrification. Given the positions and spacing Ryusui, Chrome, and others were shown to have, Senku likely analyzed the speed at which the light traveled and tossed up Revival Fluid to land on himself with the right timing.

From here, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19 will likely see Ibara attempt to launch the Medusa Device at Senku after activating it. However, given that he’ll be expecting such a tactic, Senku will almost certainly have a plan to counter this. Fans will also likely see that because Ibara always had Kirisame throw the weapon, he has no experience using it in the long-range, which will most likely be his downfall in the coming episode(s).

Be sure to keep up with all Dr. Stone anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.