Dr. Stone season 4 episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 11 is set to release on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 10PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Senku and Ryusui all but starting their dogfight with Stanley Snyder in the last installment, fans can expect to see this action continue in the penultimate episode of the final season’s first part.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, Dr. Stone season 4 episode 11 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 11 release date and time

Luna's apparent switching sides will likely play a major role in Dr. Stone season 4 episode 11 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 11 will air on Japanese television networks at 10PM JST on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on March 20 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 11 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00AM, Thursday, March 20, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00AM, Thursday, March 20, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00PM, Thursday, March 20, 2025 Central European Time 2:00PM, Thursday, March 20, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30PM, Thursday, March 20, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00PM, Thursday, March 20, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00PM, Thursday, March 20, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Thursday, March 20, 2025

Where to watch Dr. Stone season 4 episode 11

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 11 should focus primarily on Senku and Ryusui's dogfight against Stanley (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The upcoming Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its Winter 2025 anime season offerings. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Russian, and Arabic dubs.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10 recap

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10 began with Kaseki completing the drill just as Chrome and co had made as much manual progress as they could. Taiju was then chosen to bring the mobile lab and drill to Chrome. On the way, he offered to give Carlos a ride since he’d be following him anyway. This led Carlos to realize that Taiju, and likewise the people Luna was with, were kind. After arriving, Carlos was restrained as Taiju and co got to work on setting up their drill.

They eventually did so, with Carlos continuing to grow impressed at how capable everyone there was despite being teenagers. Meanwhile, Luna had finally realized her feelings for Senku as he guided her on how to treat his lung, which was filling with blood due to a wound. He added that despite her being a spy, he still needed her help to survive. She swore to do everything she could if he became her boyfriend should he live through this injury.

He agreed to this, prompting her to send a coded message to Chrome and co explaining this turn of events. This caused Carlos to decide to betray Xeno and show Chrome and co where to dig up into his base. They then sent a message to Gen, who received it via his earpiece radio. Xeno then revealed his preparations were complete. The episode ended with Stanley approaching the Perseus, prompting Ryusui and Senku to take off in their own plane.

What to expect from Dr. Stone season 4 episode 11 (speculative)

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 11 should open up with a continued focus on Senku and Ryusui as they enter into a dogfight against Stanley. This will likely be the main focus of the installment, but is unlikely to be fully concluded by episode 11’s end.

This focus will likely be interspersed with shots of Xeno beginning to utilize whatever it is he had Brody build, which seems to be his trump card. Gen will likely finally discover what this is as this happens, but be discovered himself as the episode ends with Tsukasa’s team busting into Xeno’s compound.

