Spy x Family chapter 113: Anya's new friends leave Damian and others rattled with jealousy

With the release of Spy x Family chapter 113, the manga saw Damian Desmond struggle with jealousy after seeing Anya Forger followed around by Tertius and Freddy. This development takes a surprising turn as Damian's jealousy turns Ewen and Emile envious.

Ad

The previous chapter saw Anya Forger stepping forward to help Freddy get his booger off Tertius's face. While Anya struggled at first, she succeeded at this task by using a rose. The manga later sees Tertius become impressed by the people of Ostania. Hence, he started following Anya alongside Freddy.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Spy x Family chapter 113: Ewen and Emile struggle with envy

Damian and Becky as seen in Spy x Family chapter 113 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 113 opened from where the previous chapter ended as Damian saw Anya get invited to hang out with her new friends Tertius and Freddy. Upon noticing that Damian was rattled with jealousy, Becky used the opportunity to tease Damian using an imaginary scenario. As per her, Anya would ultimately choose Tertius and leave the country to be with him.

Ad

Trending

This development left Damian troubled as he fought the manifestation of the buzzing sounds in his heart in his dream. Unfortunately, Damian lost the fight and woke up in shock. When Ewen and Emile offered help, Damian did not want to share that he was jealous because of Anya. Hence, he lied to them that he was troubled because of a problem his friend was facing. While Ewen and Emile agreed to help Damian, they felt jealous that he had a more important friend than them.

Ad

Mr. Green as seen in Spy x Family chapter 113 (Image via Shueisha)

The next day, while Ewen and Emile were looking for a solution to Damian's problem, the feeling of being less important weighed down on Ewen. That's when Emile motivated Ewen to persist so they could help Damian realize they were more reliable.

Ad

Thus, the two boys visited Mr. Green hoping he could advise them on how to deal with jealousy. Mr. Green asked the boys to imagine their jealousy as a cartoon character. With that, they would be able to separate their feelings from themselves. They could either embrace the jealousy or keep an eye on it. But, most importantly, they needed to acknowledge its existence.

Ewen and Emile as seen in Spy x Family chapter 113 (Image via Shueisha)

Ewen and Emile followed Mr. Green's advice and shared the same with Damian. However, during this, they also told him that some people were capable of changing their thoughts using their "paradise fist." They misheard the word "paradigm shift" when Mr. Green was sharing his wisdom.

Ad

During this, Ewen also confronted Damian about his "friend." In response, Damian again lied that the person in trouble was a relative of his brother's friend and that Ewen and Emile were his only true friends. This revelation left Ewen and Emile overjoyed.

Later at night, Damian confronted his jealousy "Mr. Buzz" with his "Paradise Fist" in his dream. This time, he used his fist to shake the monster's hand and make peace with it.

Ad

Henry Henderson as seen in Spy x Family chapter 113 (Image via Shueisha)

Nevertheless, Damian wasn't done as wore a handmade "Paradise Fist" to school the next day. While Becky asked him to throw it away, Anya found it interesting. Right after, Professor Henry Henderson warned Damian that he would receive a Tonitrus Bolt if he wore the accessory to class.

Ad

After the classes were over, while Henry commented on the student's absurd signs of behavior, Mr. Green informed him that Ewen and Emile had come to him for life advice. Heny was left shocked and envious that his students overlooked their housemaster.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback