Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 is set to release on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 10 pm JST according to the series’ official website. With it now confirmed that Senku and co have enemies awaiting them in America, the upcoming installment should fully elaborate on exactly who these enemies are.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 release date and time

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 should reveal who attacked the Kingdom of Science in episode 3 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 will air on Japanese television networks at 10 pm JST on Thursday, January 30, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on January 30 locally as well. However, some may see the installment air very early the next day instead. The exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5 am, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8 am, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1 pm, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Central European Time 2 pm, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9 pm, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10 pm, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm, Thursday, January 30, 2025

Where to watch Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 will likely see the Battle Team play a major role (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The upcoming Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its Winter 2025 anime season offerings. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Russian, and Arabic dubs.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 recap

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 began with the Perseus heading into the Sacramento River and traveling up through Northern California. They then began to realize just how much the American landscape had changed from what they once knew of it. After anchoring the Perseus upriver, they split into two groups, one of which was a scout team. The scout team and the battle team then went upriver, eventually finding some crocodiles and hunting some of them.

As they butchered the meat for immediate consumption and storage, Tsukasa revealed he found an ear of yellow dent corn in one of the crocodiles’ stomachs. Senku then made a light trap to capture moths and other creatures, finding European core borers in the mix, confirming to him that a large supply of corn was nearby. However, Senku also noticed that there were moths that preferred cloth present, suggesting humanity had returned enough to sustain them.

Focus then shifted to someone who seemed to be watching them from a tree. This person was then surrounded by wolves, but voluntarily jumped down and easily slaughtered them all with a knife. The next day, the Kingdom of Science continued traveling upstream, finding additional yellow corn kernels as they went. The episode ended with Senku’s group fleeing further upriver after being shot at with a machine gun by the same person who was watching them.

What to expect from Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 (speculative)

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 should open up with a continued focus on both the person currently tracking Senku’s group, and whoever their primary allies are. More likely than not, the person tracking Senku and co reports to someone else, who’ll be the true mastermind Senku goes up against in the season.

Episode 4 should also see them finally begin to find wild patches of yellow dent corn, though likely in amounts too minuscule to achieve their goals. They should find one such cornfield that is big enough to meet their needs by the episode’s end. However, this is also likely to be the base of operations for the apparent American antagonists awaiting their arrival.

