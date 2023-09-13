Dragon Ball and Attack on Titan fans at war after this Eren and Vegeta fan animation resurfaces

Recent fan-made animation has sparked an explosive debate between Attack on Titan and Dragon Ball universes, two legendary series. Tom Barkel, a well-known animator best recognized for his work on "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "Amphibia," recently shared a video that has shocked the anime world.

In this stunning animation, Eren Yeager, the main character of Attack on Titan, battles against Vegeta from the Saiyan Arc of Dragon Ball Z. Fans have debated the outcome of this epic confrontation and praised the quality of the animation as they examine the collision of these two iconic figures.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for all the anime and character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

The fusion of universes: Dragon Ball and Attack on Titan

The fan animation opens in a recognizable location: the dry desert from Dragon Ball Z, where the Z Fighters first faced off against Nappa and Vegeta, two Saiyan invaders. For fans of the series, this witty reference to Dragon Ball's past quickly stirs up memories.

As the battle unfolds, Eren Yeager enters the scene, invoking his transformation into the Attack Titan. Here, the animation takes an unexpected twist that pays homage to Dragon Ball and Attack on Titan anime.

Initially, Vegeta appears in his traditional Saiyan armour, and Scouter, the Sayain prince, fires a powerful beam at Eren. When Eren tries to strike back in retaliation, the nature of Vegeta's beam attack is revealed. Fans immediately notice that Vegeta's beam is not an ordinary energy blast but an artificial moon, as Eren's hand gets hurt as a result of his strike. The development of an artificial moon during the day caused Vegeta to become the famous Great Ape.

Vegeta has a sizable edge over Eren in the fight. The situation seems strikingly similar to when Vegeta first appeared in the Dragon Ball Z series and proved to be a deadly foe for the Z Fighters. Despite Eren's tremendous Titan skills, Vegeta is the superior character in the fan animation.

This fan animation's creative genius must be acknowledged to debate it properly. With this effort, Australian animator Tom Barkel, who has an intense love for anime, has displayed his exceptional talent.

The animation perfectly captures the spirit of Attack on Titan and Dragon Ball, featuring top-notch artwork that transports spectators into the epic conflict. It is obvious to the viewer that this is a labor of love for Barkel because of the meticulous attention to detail, smooth motion, and perfect character designs.

The fan animation offers a stunning visual display and superior soundwork. The best quality dubbing and sound design improve the whole viewing experience. Precision in the execution of each punch, energy burst, and transformation heightens the anime feel of this epic battle.

Fan Reactions

The anime community erupted with responses as soon as this fan animation came out, ranging from overwhelming love to intense discussion. Many admirers applauded the animation's superb quality and called it the peak fan-made animation. Some people even questioned how such amazing work could be classified as a fan animation, demonstrating the level of Barkel's work.

Besides the spectacular animation, the power relationships between Vegeta and Eren were the center of the discussion. While some felt sorry for Eren and admitted that Vegeta was stronger than him, others speculated about the possibility of Eren wielding the power of the Founding Titan.

In classic Dragon Ball fashion, some fans humorously declared that Vegeta alone could take on the entire Attack on Titan universe, emphasizing the vast difference in power between the two characters.

Conclusion

Whatever the outcome of the battle, Barkel's work is unquestionably entertaining. He is an anime enthusiast who enjoys creating fan cartoons featuring various characters. He is also an excellent artist, so who knows what characters we may see engaged in combat in the future.

