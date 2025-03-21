Dragon Ball fans in awe at latest "actual peak Goku art"

Dragon Ball fans are used to great illustrations made by their community, which an X user named @RobieArt proved with a recent Goku fan art using Ultra Instinct. Many fans have described this as the "actual peak Goku art," inspired by the recent Super manga volume cover made by Toyotaro.

Furthermore, this illustration depicts the Dragon Ball protagonist using his Ultra Instinct form. Many people have praised the details, such as adding the chest scar from the wound he got when fighting Piccolo Jr.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Dragon Ball fans celebrate recent Goku illustration

As mentioned earlier, an X user named @RobieArt published his own interpretation of Goku using Ultra Instinct. The pose and angle were modeled after Toyotaro's recent cover of the Super manga. The post has gone viral on that social media platform, with many fans highlighting how this is "actual peak Goku art right there."

The main reason for this is the popularity of the Ultra Instinct transformation, which shows the protagonist in a much more stoic and serious personality. The Super sequel was always criticized for this lack, which turned this form into a fan favorite from the get-go, especially considering its now-legendary debut in the Tournament of Power arc during the anime's run.

Furthermore, some fans also pointed out how the artist added the scar on his chest from his battle with Piccolo Jr. in the 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai. This follows the recent trend of drawing Goku with the wounds he suffered in different battles. While Author Akira Toriyama didn't keep those scars on the character, this illustration harkens back to that iconic showdown.

More reactions online

There are many reasons why Ultra Instinct has become one of the most popular transformations in Dragon Ball. One of them is that it moves away from the traditional Super Saiyan power-ups and connects Goku with the lore of the Angels. It is a different approach for him to get stronger, which the Super Manga has explored by having the protagonist train with Whis and Merus.

The other reason is that it pushes Goku's character to reach peace of mind and gives him the chance to fight without thinking, which has been described as the pinnacle of martial artists. In many ways, a lot of fans view this as the ultimate path for his character to take and the way he is going to reach his absolute best as a fighter, although that may change in the future.

"Like the scar on his chest," someone said.

"Greatest goku fanart of all time," another person said.

"check out this amazing art," someone else said.

The constant delivery of imaginative illustrations of popular characters shows how passionate fans of the anime are. Furthermore, this art piece also capitalizes on the hype surrounding the latest manga volume cover drawn by Toyotaro, which has a similar pose, angle, and perspective to the legendary protagonist.

