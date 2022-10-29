Dragon Ball: Goku's original inspiration for Ultra Instinct was Mr. Popo, not Jiren

A tweet from a Dragon Ball fan account has started a major discussion in the community regarding Ultra Instinct and exactly how planned out its introduction was. The tweet in question highlights several panels from the original Dragon Ball manga, where Goku is training with Mr. Popo.

In this scene, Popo teaches Goku certain lessons about “calming one’s heart,” sounding awfully similar to the rhetoric used around Ultra Instinct. In fact, fans have noticed that many of Goku’s mentors over the years have laid the groundwork for learning Ultra Instinct in their own training.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down how Mr. Popo and Goku’s other trainers throughout Dragon Ball prepared him for Ultra Instinct.

Latest Dragon Ball fan tweet sparks discussion highlighting Ultra Instinct’s gradual introduction

Origins of Ultra Instinct

The aforementioned tweet started a discussion within the Dragon Ball fandom on the introduction of Ultra Instinct and how it may have been more planned than some think. The original tweet pointed out how the franchise’s earliest stages introduced concepts which formed the basis of Ultra Instinct during Super.

The first major example of this comes from Goku’s training with Mr. Popo, in which the latter is teaching Goku to “make [his] heart still.” Goku points out how quiet it is, which is something the characters also point out when Goku activates Ultra Instinct. Mr. Popo also points out that looking not just with one’s eyes is essential, pointing out how various techniques, including instinct, can help read an opponent.

This is followed by two panels from the Dragon Ball Super manga which showcase Popo’s lessons and words in the context of using Ultra Instinct. Without a doubt, these highlight how Mr. Popo’s lessons early on in the series served as a foundational base for Goku to eventually learn Ultra Instinct with.

Garsine The Saiyajin Nerd @AGarsine Toyotarou, with this panel alone, shows that he knows what he's doing. This panel alone makes Goku activating UI in the manga >> Anime. Brilliant piece of continuity! Toyotarou, with this panel alone, shows that he knows what he's doing. This panel alone makes Goku activating UI in the manga >> Anime. Brilliant piece of continuity! https://t.co/odSlnx73mb

Fans are also pointing to a Dragon Ball Super manga panel which sees Goku remember the words of various teachers he’s had over the years, in the context of learning Ultra Instinct. Fans see Korin critiquing Goku for his wasted movement, saying this is why he runs out of breath so quickly. When Ultra Instinct is introduced, one of the most heavily stressed points is how there’s no wasted movement.

Fans can also see both Mr. Popo and Kami telling him to “be as tranquil as the heavens, and as quick as a bolt from the blue.” Tranquility and overall peace of mind and heart are two of the most often discussed concepts when Ultra Instinct is brought up or used. Goku himself even explains to enemies in the Super manga that he can’t use the form when angry, and must be completely neutral emotionally.

King Kai is also present here, reminding Goku that to be the best in the universe, he must “train not just [his] body, but also [his] spirit.” This plays into the aforementioned tranquility and calmness which both Mr. Popo and Kami discuss throughout the series. Without a doubt, this concept alone is the most heavily foreshadowed and built up throughout the early days of Dragon Ball.

Whis even makes an appearance as well, reminding Goku that “every part of [his] body must judge and act on its own.” Despite coming during Super itself and being more of a direct commentary on Ultra Instinct, it nevertheless plays into Korin’s words of wasting movement and time in battle. Whis critiques Goku for something similar during their training as well, further proving the point.

One of Ultra Instinct’s biggest criticisms from most diehard Dragon Ball fans was how it was seemingly not built up in any way, shape, or form. These same fans also pointed out that the Super Saiyan transformation at least had something of a build to it, with added mystery and intrigue from the appearance of other Saiyans and their knowledge of the form.

However, in light of this discussion, it’s almost abundantly clear that Ultra Instinct builds on every lesson, line, and technique that came before it. While it's certainly difficult to argue that Akira Toriyama had always planned to introduce the Ultra Instinct form, it’s nearly undeniable (in hindsight) that Toyotarou introduced and designed the form with the series’ history in mind.

