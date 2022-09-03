Dragon Ball: Piccolo and Pan’s teacher is now the oddest fanship to exist

Dragon Ball is a series that has no shortage of odd and weird ships that are popular amongst the community. With so many different characters and billions of fans, it was only a matter of time before some fans started shipping the most bizarre of couples. Still, a character that is usually kept apart from the shipping war between fans is Piccolo.

Since the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, this is no longer the case, as fans have started shipping Piccolo with one of the most unexpected characters, Pan’s teacher. Surprisingly, fans have taken a liking to the ship, seeing as it now has fan comics, art, and even memes made around it. Continue reading to learn more about one of Dragon Ball’s strangest couples.

Piccolo being shipped with Miss Janet is surprisingly one of Dragon Ball’s most wholesome fan couple moment

How did this ship start?

A few weeks back, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was released worldwide for fans of the franchise to enjoy. As most fans are aware, the main focus of the film is on Gohan and Piccolo, as well as their daily lives now that the Earth is at peace. For example, Gohan was able to continue his work as a scholar, which keeps him busy most of the time.

Due to Gohan's being occupied with his research, Piccolo is often left in charge of picking up little Pan from school. He apparently does this often, seeing as he and Pan’s teacher, Miss Janet, refer to each other by their first names. Their interaction in the movie was brief, with only a few lines of dialog being spoken between the two during this scene.

Nonetheless, this small talk between Piccolo and Janet was enough for fans to notice certain chemistry between the two characters. Since the release of the movie, fans have made theories, fan art, fanfiction, memes, and even comics all based around this odd but wholesome couple.

How was the ship received amongst the community?

For a large portion of the fandom, Piccolo x Janet is one of the best things to come out of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Their interaction may be brief, but it speaks volumes about the relationship these two characters have. Piccolo is an antisocial being by nature, so he often prefers the solitude of his home rather than being surrounded by others.

This causes him to act rude towards new people, as fans have seen several times throughout the series. The fact that he has enough respect for Pan’s teacher to not only be polite towards her but also call her Janet means that he at least holds her in high regard. This is somewhat strange for the Namekian, who normally does not like weak humans to be near him.

While the movie barely touched on their relationship, fans took it as a starting point to start creating an entire dynamic between the two. They are seen taking care of Pan together, going to the beach, flying around the world, and in many other sweet scenarios.

It is important to bring attention to the fact that Miss Janet is one of the few POC characters in Dragon Ball who does not have a stereotypical appearance. With Piccolo often being considered a part of the black community by fans, his ship with Janet is one of the few between two characters who do not have white skin in the show.

This is considered a huge win for POC Dragon Ball fans, who are happy about being represented in a respectful way in their favorite franchise. The idea of these two characters apparently being in love is just a bonus for them.

Yet, not all fans are as happy about the Piccolo x Janet ship. Some fans have taken to social media to compare the Dragon Ball community with My Hero Academia's, which is infamous amongst anime fans for the huge amount of shipping involved. For these fans, Piccolo should not be paired with anybody, as he has never been shown to have any kind of attraction toward humans.

Another portion of the fandom is complaining about this ship erasing Piccolo’s as*xual identity. Many fans consider the Namekian to be a member of the as*xual community, not only for the as*xual manner in which his species reproduces but also for his lack of interest in relationships. Pairing Piccolo up with Miss Janet would mean he isn't part of the community anymore, according to them.

Lastly, a smaller but vocal group of fans have complained about Piccolo being shipped with a human. The idea of another species being in a relationship with a human is apparently weird for them. This is one of the weakest arguments against this ship, as Dragon Ball has plenty of relationships between members of different species, like Goku and Chi-Chi.

Final thoughts

Love it or hate it, Piccolo and Janet are now one of Dragon Ball’s most beloved couples. Fans will not let go of this ship for a long time, which is not necessarily a problem in and of itself. The idea of giving Piccolo someone to be there for him and understand him is sweet and wholesome in one of the most unexpected ways.

At the end of the day, this ship is not hurting anyone, as it is done only out of love and respect for the amazing Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. As long as the shippers do not become violent against people who do not share their opinion, the community should have no problem coexisting with them.

This, however, goes both ways, as those fans who do not agree with the ship between Piccolo and Janet should not start attacking those who ship them. If you do not ship these characters, simply ignore the fans who do and avoid getting into unnecessary conflicts.

