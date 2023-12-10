Dragon Ball x Fortnite collab turns Vegeta into the ultimate rockstar

Dragon Ball has been around for more than three decades and is perhaps the most popular and recognized anime in the world. It's popularity has reached the point where even people who don't watch anime are familiar with Son Goku and Vegeta.

In 2022, Epic Games collaborated with Dragon Ball and introduced popular characters from the anime to the world of Fortnite. The crossover saw character skins like Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, Beerus, and other decorative items, which gave gamers the chance to play as their favorite characters. In a recent video clip that has been going viral on X (formerly Twitter), fans got to see The Prince of Saiyans dancing while playing several different instruments, which certainly made for a hilarious moment.

Dragon Ball character Vegeta caught grooving to enigmatic background music in Fortnite

Dragon Ball's collaboration with Fortnite has given fans the freedom to do anything they want with their favorite character. Which is pretty common for the game, seeing as to how it collaborates with other popular anime as well, such as My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan.

In a recently uploaded video clip on X, Vegeta could be seen on a center stage, dancing to Lady Gaga's hit song Bad Romace while alternating between various instruments of the player's choice. The player was trying different emotes while using the character, which made for a hilarious moment, as die-hard fans of Dragon Ball could not believe witnessing the brash and arrogant Prince of Saiyans dancing so freely.

Having anime character skins on Fortnite is definitely an attraction for many anime fans, as it gives them the opportunity to play their favorite game as their favorite character. Some even use it as an opportunity to recreate certain anime moments or even have their characters dance to groovy music by using emotes.

Fortnite also did a collaboration with Dragon Ball Super back on January 31, 2023, where they added Adult Gohan and Piccolo's character skins. Given the popularity of their characters, it was only to be expected that Epic Games would be looking for another major collaboration with the franchise sometime in the future.

Does Jujutsu Kaisen have a collaboration with Fortnite?

On August 25, 2023, Epic Games collaborated with the popular anime Jujutsu Kaisen, which featured characters like Satoru Gojo, Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki in the world of Fortnite. This was their latest anime collaboration and was an instant hit among fans.

The crossover featured several quests and decorative items along with the characters as well, which made this event a huge success. However, there were a few complaints regarding the Fortnite dances of Megumi and Gojo. Fans felt that the dances did not go along with their characters, especially Megumi.

This has been a common complaint within a portion of the anime community, where some fans feel that certain characters have not been portrayed correctly in the game. However, the majority of the fanbase has appreciated the opportunity to play as their favorite characters and represent the anime in Fortnite.

Final Thoughts

Over the course of a few years, there have been multiple anime and Fortnite collaborations. Some have lived up to the hype, while others have failed to meet expectations. At the end of the day, the majority of the fans and players are thankful to Epic Games for bringing their favorite anime characters to the game.