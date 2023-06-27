Edens Zero season 2 episode 14: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Edens Zero Season 2 Episode 14, which airs on July 2 at 12:55 am JST, will see the science fiction story involving Shiki Granbell (played by Hiro Mashima) and Rebecca's space voyage continue. The anticipation and stakes manage to be at an all-time high as the second part of the season begins, as it is unclear what will happen to the characters.

During its initial run, the J.C. Staff-produced Edens Zero Season 1 opener laid the basis for an intriguing Season 2. Episode 14 of Season 2 of Edens Zero will be available to read on Kodansha. It is expected to have significant changes that will be of interest to fans who want to understand the upcoming story arcs.

Edens Zero Season 2 Episode 14 is set to kick things into high gear again

Edens Zero Season 2 Episode 14 will be available on Crunchyroll on July 2, 2023, at 12:55 AM JST. Part 2 of the season was kicked off with a new trailer. The episode is available for viewing in the following time zones around the world:

Caribbean Standard Time - Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11:00 am

Central Time - Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 10:00 am

Eastern Time - Saturday, July 1, 2023, 11:00 am

Indian Standard Time - Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 9:30 pm

Pacific Time - Saturday, July 1, 2023, 8:00 am

Australian Standard Time - Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 3:00 am

Due to all the voice actors returning, the cast of Edens Zero season 2 episode 14 remains the same as it was in the previous season. Takuma Terashima voices Shiki, the main character, and Mikako Komatsu returns as Rebecca Bluegarden.

In the interim, Rie Kugimiya will perform Happy the Cat's voice. Fans of Fairy Tail may recognize this new group of adversaries from Edens Zero season 2 episode 14 based on their name.

Edens Zero season 2 episode 13 recap

Manga-readers of the story know that the events leading up to Edens Zero Season 2 Episode 14 were already hinted at in the previous episode, especially with the new character and the group she is revealed to be a part of. The Edens Zero can avoid the main cannon of the Edens One, thanks to Elsie's arrival. Ziggy retreats after realizing Elsie is a member of the Oración Seis Galáctica, a team of six formidable fighters that also includes Drakken.

Elsie gets on the Edens Zero so she can talk to Shiki about Ziggy. She reveals that she was once a war refugee who Ziggy saved and entrusted with bringing Shiki the Edens Zero. She continues, saying that she had been keeping an eye on Ziggy ever since her last contact with Shiki because she had noticed a strange, dark Ether emanating from his remains. This led her to believe that Ziggy was looking for Mother.

Elsie wants Shiki to accompany her to the outer universe to stop Ziggy before leaving. The Edens Zero continues on its journey through Dragonfall, passing through a gap in the dragon swarm left by the Edens One. It then emerges in the Aoi Cosmos, a region governed by Emperor Poseidon Nero, another member of the Oración Seis Galáctica.

What to expect from Edens Zero season 2 episode 14?

The following episode is set to reveal more insight into the information that Hermit discovers about the fire planet Red Cave while searching through their destroyed Aoi Cosmos logs. She believes they will locate Mother's hint in this world. As such, the adventure is set to take the characters beyond the confines of the galaxy.

The other members of the Oracion Seis are likely to be as powerful, if not more so than Drakken Joe. As such, Edens Zero season 2 episode 14 might hint at the power levels of the enemies Shiki and Rebecca are set to encounter.

If the stakes keep on rising like this, and with the Oracion Seis now being introduced, fans were not wrong when they called the series 'Fairy Tail' in space.

