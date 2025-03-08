Elbaph's path to prosperity may lie within Jaguar D. Saul given latest One Piece spoilers

One Piece chapter 1142 is set to be released on March 10, 2025, but the spoilers for the chapter have already been released. The spoilers depicted the island of giants under attack by a mysterious force that could animate inanimate objects. However, to subdue these forces, Saul arrived, and his actions might be a sign of something no one expected.

Ad

Saul, a former Marine and a current teacher, has the essence of both a fighter and a scholar inside him. As fans might already know, King Harald's teaching shifted the giants from being barbarians to sensible beings. However, 'sensible' never meant weak, and Saul's actions in the latest chapter confirmed the true meaning behind Harald's way of prospering his people.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and has the author's opinion.

Ad

Trending

One Piece: Exploring Saul as the true image of giants envisioned by King Harald

The students of Walrus School (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1142 spoilers commenced with a focus on a giant snake infiltrating the Walrus School, putting everyone in distress. The students complained to their teachers, who were trying to contact the island's chiefs for help. However, with no help in sight, the school's headmaster, Kiba, jumped to save his students.

Ad

Moreover, as Kiba held down the snake, Saul arrived at the sight and knocked out the snake in a single punch. As expected, this act from the Walrus School's staff members left the students dumbfounded, as they had never expected their teachers to be such fighters.

King Harald as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

The surprise from the students was expected because, according to King Harald's philosophy, the giants no longer resorted to violence and did things sensibly. While some favored this approach, some were rebellious and wanted to return to their barbaric ways of settling disputes. However, none of these two sides understood the truth of Harald's philosophy.

Ad

King Harald's reign might be considered the most diverse in Elbaph Island's history as he was adamant about opening trade with other islands. However, his people (giants) despised him for avoiding barbarism because this might be the only ace the giants had in the past. While Harald was a peaceful man, he would never resort to witnessing his people in distress.

Saul as a Marine Vice Admiral (left) (Image via Toei Animation)

The biggest example of this is Saul and his actions in One Piece chapter 1142 spoilers. Jaguar D Saul was a former Vice-Admiral who saw one of the cruelest incidents in the world's history, the Ohara Incident. Moreover, he might even be one of the strongest Marine officers, given his 'Vice-Admiral' status.

Ad

However, despite being so strong, he returned to Elbaph as a teacher. This might be due to Harald's teachings, which only allowed giants to resort to violence if needed. This was why Saul's demeanor changed against the giant snake, and he immediately subdued it without any injuries. So, Saul could be considered the embodiment of King Harald's philosophy on life.

Analysis and final thoughts

The idea of how giants perceive King Harald's teachings might be one of the biggest confusions in One Piece. As colossal beings, it would be stupid for giants never to take advantage of their enormous existence. However, using it to settle every dispute might slowly see the race becoming tyrants, and, as fans already know, King Harald despised such unjust behavior.

Ad

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback