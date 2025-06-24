Every JoJo Stand in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, ranked from least to most complex

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a captivating show that has made its mark with humor and a fiercely imaginative power system ranging from supernatural abilities to those that manipulate reality completely. It includes a total of eight parts and an ongoing series, which starts with Hamon's life energy and the Stan that are absolutely illogical, such as ones that manipulate time and perception.

The current ranking is a description of each of JoJo's Stands, from the simplest to the most complex, demonstrating the innovative nature of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

November Rain, Tusk, and 8 other JoJo Stands in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

10) Hamon/Ripple (Jonathan Joestar)

Hamon, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

If viewed from a technical perspective, Hamon does not strictly fit into the category of being a Stand as it is the simplest power system in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. This life energy manipulation system is about controlled breathing that channels solar energy through the user's body and conductive materials.

Mastering the technique of breathing is the only complexity for Jonathan Joestar. Once he has done that, his combat enhancement is effective, he becomes stronger and faster, and devastatingly effective against vampires and zombies. Thus, it is the purity of the goal and the strong virtues of Hamon that make it effective instead of complicated mechanisms.

9) Hermit Purple (Joseph Joestar)

Hermit Purple as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

Joseph Joestar's Stand Hermit Purple generates random thorns and symbolizes divination, and is a simple yet important Stand in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Joseph's Hermit Purple can bind opponents with thorny vines, but its main use is to create images on cameras and televisions that show distant places or hidden truths.

The Stand's mechanics are simple: channel energy through technology to gain information or use vines for basic combat. Its utility lies in reconnaissance rather than complex battle applications, making it perfectly suited for Joseph's strategic mind.

8) Star Platinum (Jotaro Kujo)

Star Platinum (Image via David Production)

Star Platinum is an embodiment of power issuing in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: extreme strength, having well-defined borderlines. The Stand, albeit with the ability to stop time for up to five seconds, is really simple.

The user must understand combat tactics and find the right moment to activate the time-stop ability. The real challenge is when you try to achieve perfect precision with the Stand, making it deadly but not complex in thought.

7) Crazy Diamond (Josuke Higashikata)

Crazy Diamond as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure part 4 introduces Crazy Diamond's powers of restoration as the most sophisticated of abilities. With Crazy Diamond, Josuke is capable of returning objects and people to their previous states, i.e., healing their injuries and repairing the damage; he is astonishingly versatile. Its only drawback is that the Stand can neither heal the user nor be of help when Josuke is angry.

Understanding "previous states" requires tactical thinking—broken glass can become whole, but mixing concrete cannot become separate cement and water. This mechanical clarity, combined with creative applications, places Crazy Diamond in the moderate complexity range.

6) Stone Free (Jolyne Cujoh)

Stone Free (Image via David Production)

In JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Jolyne's Free Stone is the one that illustrates the transformation towards the more abstract abilities. To form a string, Jolyne has to unravel her body first, which allows her to create nets, barriers, and extensions while still resembling a normal human.

The complexity lies in understanding string physics and tactical applications—how much string to use, where to position threads, and managing vulnerability when extended. Stone Free requires constant strategic thinking about thread placement and structural integrity, demanding more mental engagement.

5) Gold Experience (Giorno Giovanna)

Gold Experience (Image via Shueisha)

Giorno Giovanna's Gold Experience is a new difficulty level in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure part 5. The act of creating life from non-living things entails the intricacies of life science, which are depicted by the behavior and lifespan of the organisms created.

The Stand's damage reflection mechanic, where attacking Gold Experience's creations causes sensory acceleration, adds tactical layers. Users must consider what type of life to create, where to place organisms, and how to utilize biological knowledge effectively. Gold Experience demands both scientific understanding and creative tactical application.

4) November Rain (Jodio Joestar)

November Rain (Image via Shueisha)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure part 9's ongoing story features November Rain's sophisticated weather control. Jodio can manipulate individual raindrops as projectiles, compress and store them for later use, and create localized precipitation. Each raindrop can be programmed to pierce through materials or remain harmless depending on the user's intent.

The complexity stems from environmental awareness, precise control over numerous individual projectiles, and understanding meteorological conditions. November Rain requires multitasking skills and environmental manipulation knowledge that surpasses previous abilities.

3) Tusk (Johnny Joestar)

Tusk Act 4 (Image via Shueisha)

Johnny Joestar's Tusk represents JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's most mathematically complex Stand, evolving through four distinct Acts. Beginning with spinning fingernail bullets, Tusk progresses through surface-moving holes and wormhole creation to achieve infinite rotation transcending dimensional barriers.

Act 4 operates on golden ratio principles, requiring perfect mathematical precision and horseback riding mastery. The Stand's complexity lies in understanding rotational physics, dimensional theory, and achieving mathematical perfection. Tusk's evolution reflects Johnny's growth while demanding increasingly sophisticated comprehension.

2) Soft & Wet (Josuke Higashikata "Gappy")

Soft & Wet (Image via Shueisha)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure part 8 introduces reality-bending complexity with Soft & Wet's "plundering" ability. Using soap bubbles that exist in four-dimensional space, this Stand can steal abstract properties like "sound," "friction," "eyesight," or "memories."

The Go Beyond technique creates "non-existent" bubbles that paradoxically affect reality while operating beyond normal cause-and-effect logic. Understanding what constitutes a "property" and how abstract concepts can be removed requires philosophical understanding about reality's fundamental nature.

1) Gold Experience Requiem (Giorno Giovanna)

Gold Experience Requiem (Image via David Production)

Gold Experience Requiem stands as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's most complex ability, transcending normal Stand mechanics entirely. This evolution can return any action or will directed at Giorno to "zero," creating infinite death loops and nullifying cause-and-effect relationships.

Operating independently of user consciousness, Gold Experience Requiem functions beyond Giorno's awareness while breaking fundamental logical rules. Its ability to undo actions retroactively and trap enemies in impossible paradoxes represents the pinnacle of conceptual complexity, essentially rewriting life's basic operating principles.

Final thoughts

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a power system that develops from basic techniques based on flipping energies, like actual Hamon, to advanced and abstract abilities, like Gold Experience Requiem. This is a change that reflects the author's (Hirohiko Araki) increasing maturity in his journey of learning to deal with the supernatural and philosophical ideas.

The early chapters stressed physical capability, while later chapters introduced Stands that act on time, logic, and even reality. Every ability introduced brings a fresh twist on the rules, thus driving creative exploration and facilitating the continuous flow of the narrative.

